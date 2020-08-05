Trending

Tour de Pologne 2020: Massive crash disrupts stage 1 sprint

Stage 1: Chorzów - Katowice

Riders at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling)

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) has a tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on his helmet

Enrico Gasparotto of Switzerland and NTT Pro Cycling Team during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Kamil Malecki of Poland and CCC Team Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First Sam Brand of The United Kingdom and Team Novo Nordisk Maciej Paterski of Poland and Team Poland during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

KATOWICE POLAND AUGUST 05 Kamil Malecki of Poland and CCC Team Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First Sam Brand of The United Kingdom and Team Novo Nordisk Maciej Paterski of Poland and Team Poland during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1 a 1958km stage from Silesian StadiumChorzw to SpodekKatowice TourdePologne tdp20 on August 05 2020 in Katowice Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

KATOWICE POLAND AUGUST 05 Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First Kamil Malecki of Poland and CCC Team Sam Brand of The United Kingdom and Team Novo Nordisk Maciej Paterski of Poland and Team Poland during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1 a 1958km stage from Silesian StadiumChorzw to SpodekKatowice TourdePologne tdp20 on August 05 2020 in Katowice Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Start Peloton Landscape Silesian Stadium during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Peloton during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Tour de Pologne stage 1
Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation Refreshment during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Tour de Pologne stage 1
Michal Golas of Poland and Team Ineos Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team Ineos during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Richard Carapaz and Michal Golas (Team Ineos)
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 1 of the 2020 Tour de Pologne

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 1 of the 2020 Tour de Pologne
Peloton Landscape during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

The first stage of Tour de Pologne concluded with a high-speed crash as Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) battled in the final meters of a downhill finish.

The two were contesting a close sprint on the finishing straight in Katowice when Groenewegen swung right and Jakobsen crashed into and through the barriers. The Dutch sprinter subsequently crossed the line in first before falling down himself and taking more riders with him.

The official results of the stage are currently unknown.

