Tour de Pologne 2020: Massive crash disrupts stage 1 sprint

The first stage of Tour de Pologne concluded with a high-speed crash as Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) battled in the final meters of a downhill finish.

The two were contesting a close sprint on the finishing straight in Katowice when Groenewegen swung right and Jakobsen crashed into and through the barriers. The Dutch sprinter subsequently crossed the line in first before falling down himself and taking more riders with him.

The official results of the stage are currently unknown.

More to come