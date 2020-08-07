Tour de Pologne: Richard Carapaz takes surprise win on stage 3
Giro d'Italia winner foils the sprinters
Richard Carapaz claimed his first victory for his new team Ineos on an uphill sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne.
The Ecuadorian rider surprised the competition with a 350 meter sprint to hold off Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).
The race entered hilly terrain on day three of racing in Poland and headed to Bielsko-Biała, cresting seven categorized climbs and tackling three 7km laps in the final.
The route proved too hard for the race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The world champion made an effort to rejoin the peloton as Deceuninck-Quickstep drove the pace in the final 20 kilometres but did not feature in the uphill battle on the final lap.
With 10 bonus seconds gained on the line, Carapaz took the race lead ahead of Ulissi, with Kamil Malecki (CCC Team) in third.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|5:04:54
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|13:02:36
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
