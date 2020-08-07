Tour de Pologne: Richard Carapaz takes surprise win on stage 3

Image 1 of 20 Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Jasper Stuyven leads Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), the race leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 Kamil Gradek leads Taco Van Der Hoorn in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Jakob Fuglsang and Thomas De Gendt on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Jasper Stuyven riders with race leader Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Mads Pedersen and his Trek-Segafredo teammates amass at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Thomas De Gendt and Jonas Rutsch off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 Jonas Rutsch (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 20 Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) back at the team cars (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 20 Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 20 James Knox (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 Florian Senechal leads the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Nathan Haas (Cofidis) on a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Nathan Haas (Cofidis) on a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz claimed his first victory for his new team Ineos on an uphill sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne.

The Ecuadorian rider surprised the competition with a 350 meter sprint to hold off Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

The race entered hilly terrain on day three of racing in Poland and headed to Bielsko-Biała, cresting seven categorized climbs and tackling three 7km laps in the final.

The route proved too hard for the race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The world champion made an effort to rejoin the peloton as Deceuninck-Quickstep drove the pace in the final 20 kilometres but did not feature in the uphill battle on the final lap.

With 10 bonus seconds gained on the line, Carapaz took the race lead ahead of Ulissi, with Kamil Malecki (CCC Team) in third.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 5:04:54 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe