Tour de Pologne: Richard Carapaz takes surprise win on stage 3

Giro d'Italia winner foils the sprinters

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Arrival Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team Ineos Celebration during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education First during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo World Champion Jersey and Yellow Leader Jersey during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jasper Stuyven leads Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), the race leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Quentin Jauregui of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Breakaway during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Breakaway during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kamil Gradek leads Taco Van Der Hoorn in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang and Thomas De Gendt on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo World Champion Jersey and Yellow Leader Jersey Peloton during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jasper Stuyven riders with race leader Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo World Champion Jersey and Yellow Leader Jersey Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek Segafredo Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo Peloton during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen and his Trek-Segafredo teammates amass at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education First Breakaway during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt and Jonas Rutsch off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education First Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jonas Rutsch (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Mclaren during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) back at the team cars (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 James Knox of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

James Knox (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Florian Senechal leads the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 07 Nathan Haas of Australia and Team Cofidis Solutions Crdits during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Wadowice to BielskoBiaa 433m TourdePologne tdp20 on August 07 2020 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nathan Haas (Cofidis) on a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Richard Carapaz claimed his first victory for his new team Ineos on an uphill sprint finish on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne.

The Ecuadorian rider surprised the competition with a 350 meter sprint to hold off Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

The race entered hilly terrain on day three of racing in Poland and headed to Bielsko-Biała, cresting seven categorized climbs and tackling three 7km laps in the final.

The route proved too hard for the race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The world champion made an effort to rejoin the peloton as Deceuninck-Quickstep drove the pace in the final 20 kilometres but did not feature in the uphill battle on the final lap. 

With 10 bonus seconds gained on the line, Carapaz took the race lead ahead of Ulissi, with Kamil Malecki (CCC Team) in third.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 5:04:54
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 13:02:36
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:10
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

