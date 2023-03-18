Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victory

By Jackie Tyson
published

Cordon-Ragot second ahead of race leader Verhulst in third

ALTEA SPAIN FEBRUARY 18 LR Cédrine Kerbaol of France and Team CERATIZITWNT Pro Cycling and Veronica Ewers of The United States and Team EF EducationTIBCOSVB compete during the 7th Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines 2023 Stage 3 a 132km stage from Agost to Altea SetmanaCiclista23 on February 18 2023 in Altea Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) rides in front of Veronica Ewers (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) captured a solo victory on stage 2 of Tour de Normandie Féminin. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling Team) finished second 12 seconds later while stage 1 winner Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) completed the podium in third.

The middle stage of the three-day race covered 103km from La Haye to Flamanville with a pair of intermediate sprints and three classified climbs. Using a late attack, Kerbaol stayed away for her first victory of the season.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

