Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victory

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) captured a solo victory on stage 2 of Tour de Normandie Féminin. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling Team) finished second 12 seconds later while stage 1 winner Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) completed the podium in third.

The middle stage of the three-day race covered 103km from La Haye to Flamanville with a pair of intermediate sprints and three classified climbs. Using a late attack, Kerbaol stayed away for her first victory of the season.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)