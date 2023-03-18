Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victory
Cordon-Ragot second ahead of race leader Verhulst in third
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) captured a solo victory on stage 2 of Tour de Normandie Féminin. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling Team) finished second 12 seconds later while stage 1 winner Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) completed the podium in third.
The middle stage of the three-day race covered 103km from La Haye to Flamanville with a pair of intermediate sprints and three classified climbs. Using a late attack, Kerbaol stayed away for her first victory of the season.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Milan-San Remo 2023 - Live coverageAll the action from the first Monument of the year
-
Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victoryCordon-Ragot second ahead of race leader Verhulst in third
-
Relegation watch gets a new twist with Tour de France wildcard limitationsUCI limits wildcards to top 50 teams in 2024 down to top 30 in 2026
-
Marianne Vos uses Trofeo Alfredo Binda to spark 2023 road campaign'The first race of the season always brings a few extra nerves,' says former road World Champion