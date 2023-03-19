Tour de Normandie Féminin: Kerbaol holds on for overall title at inaugural stage race
Bossuyt wins stage 3 sprint in Caen
Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM Racing) won the bunch sprint on the third and final stage of the Tour de Normandie Féminin. She charged from peloton on the flat run-in to Caen with plenty of space behind to Martina Alzini (Cofidis) in second place and Roxane Fournier (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) in third.
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) sealed the GC victory with her finish in the peloton in the inaugural stage race, holding a one-second advantage over runner-up Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-SUEZ). With her podium finish on stage 3, Alzini jumped onto the final spot on the GC podium
"We had a plan and we executed it perfectly... It’s a super victory for the whole team, and the whole team worked so hard for it," Kerbaol said after taking the overall lead with the stage 2 victory on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Breton from the Cérétizit – WNT team came away with the pink leader’s jersey as well as the best young rider honours.
The third and final stage on Sunday between Saint PIerre en Auge and Caen covered 114.4km. The two intermediate sprints provided what could have been important bonus points in the first half of the race. Beyond the remaining 70km provided flat terrain across the Calvados department with no real opportunities for breakaways.
While the two classified climbs hit back-to-back, with less than 4km separating the summits, the peloton stretched out as a few riders tried to take advantage of the undulations. Canyon-SRAM’s Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka accelerated to the front of the race with Simone Boilard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93).
The duo scooped up the QOM points, and whatever advantage they had was soon swept away by a charging peloton which had them in sight with 23km to go to the finish line in Caen.
Closing to 13.5km to go, more riders tried to break free from the peloton, but the WorldTour teams picked up the pace on the flat roads, setting up the bunch sprint.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cholet - Pays de la Loire: New Zealander Pithie wins first race of 2023Perez and Manzin complete podium from bunch sprint
-
Tour de Normandie Féminin: Kerbaol holds on for overall title at inaugural stage raceBossuyt wins stage 3 sprint in Caen
-
Van Anrooij takes victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Live coverageTrek-Segafredo take 1-2 as Dutch rider solos to the line in Cittiglio
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attackTrek-Segafredo goes one-two with Elisa Balsamo finishing ahead of Vittoria Guazzini