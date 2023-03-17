Gladys Verhulst wins stage 1 of Tour de Normandie Féminin - results
Dutch rider takes first leader's jersey
Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) won the opening stage of the first Tour de Normandie Féminine.
The Dutch rider out-sprinted Martina Alzini (Cofidis) in the hilly 139 kilometre stage from Argentan to Bagnoles de l'Orne. Christine Majerus (SD Worx) was third.
More to come
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
