Gladys Verhulst wins stage 1 of Tour de Normandie Féminin - results

By Laura Weislo
published

Dutch rider takes first leader's jersey

Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) in the mountains jersey after stage 1 of the 2023 Tour Down Under
Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) in the mountains jersey after stage 1 of the 2023 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) won the opening stage of the first Tour de Normandie Féminine.

The Dutch rider out-sprinted Martina Alzini (Cofidis) in the hilly 139 kilometre stage from Argentan to Bagnoles de l'Orne. Christine Majerus (SD Worx) was third.

More to come

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

