Wilkinson wins from breakaway on stage 3

Cousin remains in race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1:15:18
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
3Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
4Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
6Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
7Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
11Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
15Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
18Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
24Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
25Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
26Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
27Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
28Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
29Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
30Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
31Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
32Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
33Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
34Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
36Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
38Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
39Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
40Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
41Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
42Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
43Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
44Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
45Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
46Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
47Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
48Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
49Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
50Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
51Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
52Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
53Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
54David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
55Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
56Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
57Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
58Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
59Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
60Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
61Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
62Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
66Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
67Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
68Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
69Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
70Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
71Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
72Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
73Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
74André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
75Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
77Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
78Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
79Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
81Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
83Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
84Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
85Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
86Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
87Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
88Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
89Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
90Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
91Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
93Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
94Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
95Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
96Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
97Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
98Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
99Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
100Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
101Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
102Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
103Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
104Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
105Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
106Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
107Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
108Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
109Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
110Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
111Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
112Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
113Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
114Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
115Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
116Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
117Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
118Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
119Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
120Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
121Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
122Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
123Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
124Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
125Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
126Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:23
127Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida0:01:53
128Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:02
129Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:02:10
130Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:02:13
131James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:53
132Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:03:02
133Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:05
134Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:17
135Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
136Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:05:36
137Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
138George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
139Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
140Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNSRomain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing25pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana20
3Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se16
4Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller14
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
6Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke10
7Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 935
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
14Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step2
15Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step1

Bonus sprint - Ecouis, km. 40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se5pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
3Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing2
4Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Point sprint - Les Andelys, km. 52
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se5pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
3Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing2
4Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 1 - Nolleval, km. 17.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5pts
2Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
3Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step2
4Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se1

Mountain 2 - Lyons La Foret, km. 30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5pts
2Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
3Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se2
4Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Schuller3:48:04
2Endura Racing
3Team Cykelcity.se
4Pro Team Astana
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
6EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
7Cyclingteam De Rijke
8Lotto Belisol Team
9Leopard - Trek C.T.
10Veranda Rideau - Super U
11Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Team Europcar
13Auber 93
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Koga Cycling Team
16Itera - Katusha
17V.C. Rouen 76
18Joker Merida
19Great Britain Nat. Team
20Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
21Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team
22C.S.A. des Loges
23C.C. Nogent / Oise
24Rapha Condor - Sharp

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar6:00:07
2Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:06
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:19
4Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:22
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:01:26
7Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29
8Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:20
9Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:22
10Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:02:23
11Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:24
12Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:25
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:26
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:27
17Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
18André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
19Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
20Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
21Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:02:28
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:29
23Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:02:30
24Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:31
25Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
26Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
27Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
29Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
31Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:02:32
32Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
33Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
35Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:33
36Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
37Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
39Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
40Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:34
41Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
42Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
43Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
44Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
45Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:35
46Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
47Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
49Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
50Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
51Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
53Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:02:36
54Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
55Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
56Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:02:37
57Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
58Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:38
61Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
63Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
64Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:39
65Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
66Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
67Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:40
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:02:41
69Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
71Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:42
73Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
74Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
75Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
76Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:02:43
77Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
78Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:02:44
79Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
80Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
82Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
83Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
84Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:45
85Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
86Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
87Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:02:46
88Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
89Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:47
90Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
91Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
93Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
94Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
95Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:48
96Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
97Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:49
98Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
99Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:50
100Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
101Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:02:53
102Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:04
103Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:05
104Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:22
105Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:03:53
106Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:03:54
107Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:09
108Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:04:19
109James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:29
110Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:37
111Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:04:46
112Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:07:07
113Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida0:07:41
114Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:09:04
115Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:11:01
116Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:11:07
117Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:11:08
118Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:09
119Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
120Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:11:13
121Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
122Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:11:14
123Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
124Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:15
125Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:11:16
126Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:11:17
127David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:11:19
128Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:11:23
129Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:24
130Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
131Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:11:25
132Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
133Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:11:27
134Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:12:06
135Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:33
136Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:14:34
137Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:15:49
138George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:23:49
139Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:27:18
140Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:31:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar33pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana33
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team32
4Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing27
5Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se25
6Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U24
7Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team24
8Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke22
9Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se21
10Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
11Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team16
12Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se14
13Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole14
14Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar10
17Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida9
18Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team9
20Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team8
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
22Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8
23Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
24Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing7
25Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
26Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing6
28Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ5
29Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 935
30Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
31André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ4
32Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 764
33Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing3
34Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol3
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
36Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ2
37Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step2
38Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1
39Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team1
40Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step1
41Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U11
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana10
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9
5Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
6Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se3
7Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step2
8Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1
9Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing1
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team1
11Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U10pts
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
3Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se5
4Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
6Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing2
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
8Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
9Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team6:02:29
2Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:01
3Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:02
4Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:03
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:04
8Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:05
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:09
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
11Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:10
12Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:11
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
14Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:12
15Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:13
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
20Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
22Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:15
23Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:16
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
25Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:17
26Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:18
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:19
28Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
30Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:20
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
32Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:21
33Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:22
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:23
35Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:24
36Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:25
37Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
38Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:27
41Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:28
42Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:31
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:42
44Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:00
45Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:01:32
46Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:47
47Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:57
48Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:06:42
49Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:08:39
50Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:08:45
51Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:08:46
52Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:08:51
53Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
54Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:08:52
55Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
56Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:08:54
57Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:09:02
58Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:12:11
59George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:27
60Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:29:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veranda Rideau - Super U18:05:33
2Team Europcar0:00:04
3Leopard - Trek C.T.0:00:15
4Team Cykelcity.se0:00:59
5Bretagne - Schuller0:01:14
6Endura Racing
7Pro Team Astana0:01:29
8Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:02
9Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:02:09
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:19
12Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team0:02:25
13Great Britain Nat. Team0:02:29
14Lotto Belisol Team0:02:31
15Koga Cycling Team0:02:33
16V.C. Rouen 76
17Joker Merida0:02:35
18Auber 930:02:37
19Itera - Katusha0:02:42
20Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:46
21Rapha Condor - Sharp
22EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:02:53
23C.C. Nogent / Oise0:11:18
24C.S.A. des Loges0:11:27

