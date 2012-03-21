Wilkinson wins from breakaway on stage 3
Cousin remains in race lead
Stage 3: Forges-les-Eaux - Gaillon
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1:15:18
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|4
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|15
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|24
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|25
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|26
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|28
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|29
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|30
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|31
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|33
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|34
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|36
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|39
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|40
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|41
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|42
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|43
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|45
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|46
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|48
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|49
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|50
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|51
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|52
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|53
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|54
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|55
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|56
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|57
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|58
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|59
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|60
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|61
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|62
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|66
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|67
|Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|68
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|69
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|70
|Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
|71
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|73
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|74
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|75
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|77
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|78
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|79
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|81
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|82
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|83
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|84
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|85
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|86
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|88
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|89
|Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|90
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|91
|Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|94
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|95
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|96
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|97
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|98
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|99
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|100
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|101
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|102
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|103
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|104
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|105
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|106
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|107
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|108
|Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|109
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|110
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|111
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|112
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|113
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|114
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|115
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|116
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|117
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|118
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|119
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|120
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|121
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|122
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|123
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|124
|Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|125
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|126
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:23
|127
|Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:01:53
|128
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|129
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:02:10
|130
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:02:13
|131
|James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:53
|132
|Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:03:02
|133
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|134
|Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:17
|135
|Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|136
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:05:36
|137
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|138
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|139
|Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|140
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNS
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|20
|3
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|16
|4
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|6
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|10
|7
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|11
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|14
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|2
|15
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|3
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|2
|4
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|3
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|2
|4
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|3:48:04
|2
|Endura Racing
|3
|Team Cykelcity.se
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|6
|EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|7
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Leopard - Trek C.T.
|10
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|11
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Auber 93
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|16
|Itera - Katusha
|17
|V.C. Rouen 76
|18
|Joker Merida
|19
|Great Britain Nat. Team
|20
|Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|21
|Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team
|22
|C.S.A. des Loges
|23
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|24
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|6:00:07
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:06
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:22
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:01:26
|7
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:29
|8
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:20
|9
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:22
|10
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:02:23
|11
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:24
|12
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:25
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:26
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|17
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|18
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|19
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|21
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:02:28
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:29
|23
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:02:30
|24
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:31
|25
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|26
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|28
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|29
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|31
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:02:32
|32
|Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|33
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|35
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:33
|36
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|37
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|39
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|40
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:34
|41
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|42
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|43
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|44
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|46
|Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|47
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|48
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|49
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|50
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|51
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|53
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:36
|54
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|55
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|56
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:37
|57
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|60
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:38
|61
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|63
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|64
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|65
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|66
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|67
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:40
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:02:41
|69
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|71
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:42
|73
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|74
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|75
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|76
|Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:02:43
|77
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|78
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:02:44
|79
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|80
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|81
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|82
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|83
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|84
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:45
|85
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|86
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:46
|88
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|89
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:47
|90
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|91
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|93
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|94
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|95
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|96
|Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
|97
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:49
|98
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|99
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:50
|100
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|101
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:02:53
|102
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:04
|103
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:05
|104
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:22
|105
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:03:53
|106
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:03:54
|107
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:09
|108
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:04:19
|109
|James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:29
|110
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:37
|111
|Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:04:46
|112
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:07:07
|113
|Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:07:41
|114
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:09:04
|115
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:01
|116
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:11:07
|117
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:11:08
|118
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:09
|119
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|120
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:11:13
|121
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|122
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:14
|123
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|124
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:15
|125
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:16
|126
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:11:17
|127
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:11:19
|128
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:23
|129
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:24
|130
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|131
|Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:25
|132
|Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|133
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:11:27
|134
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:12:06
|135
|Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:33
|136
|Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:14:34
|137
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:15:49
|138
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:23:49
|139
|Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:27:18
|140
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:31:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|33
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|4
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|5
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|25
|6
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|24
|7
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|24
|8
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|9
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|21
|10
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|11
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|16
|12
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|14
|13
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|14
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|17
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|9
|18
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|20
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|22
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|23
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|24
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|7
|25
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|26
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|27
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|28
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|5
|29
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|30
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|31
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|4
|32
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|4
|33
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|34
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|36
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|2
|37
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|2
|38
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|1
|39
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|40
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|1
|41
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|11
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|10
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|5
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|6
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|3
|7
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|2
|8
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|9
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|11
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|3
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|5
|4
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|6
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|8
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|9
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6:02:29
|2
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:02
|4
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:04
|8
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:05
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:09
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:11
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:12
|15
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|22
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:15
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:16
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|25
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:17
|26
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:18
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:19
|28
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|30
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:20
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|32
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:21
|33
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:22
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:23
|35
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:24
|36
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:25
|37
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|38
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|39
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:27
|41
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:28
|42
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:31
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:42
|44
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:00
|45
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:01:32
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:47
|47
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:57
|48
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:06:42
|49
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:08:39
|50
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:08:45
|51
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:46
|52
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:08:51
|53
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|54
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:08:52
|55
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|56
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:08:54
|57
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:09:02
|58
|Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:12:11
|59
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:27
|60
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:29:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|18:05:33
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|3
|Leopard - Trek C.T.
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:59
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:14
|6
|Endura Racing
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:29
|8
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:02
|9
|Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:02:09
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:19
|12
|Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team
|0:02:25
|13
|Great Britain Nat. Team
|0:02:29
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:31
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|16
|V.C. Rouen 76
|17
|Joker Merida
|0:02:35
|18
|Auber 93
|0:02:37
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|0:02:42
|20
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:46
|21
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|22
|EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:02:53
|23
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:11:18
|24
|C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:27
