Havik claims field sprint victory

Cousin remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2:17:13
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
3Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
4Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
5Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
6Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
8Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
10Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
13Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
15Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
16Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
18Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
20Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
21Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
24Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
26Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
27Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
28Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
29Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
30Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
32Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
33Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
34Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
35Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
36Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
39Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
40Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
41Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
42Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
43Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
45Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
46Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
47Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
48Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
49Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
50Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
51Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
53Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
54Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
55Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
56Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
57Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
59Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
60Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
63Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
64Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
65Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
66Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
67Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
68Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
69Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
70Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
71Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
72Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
74Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
75Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
76Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
78Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
79Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
80Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
81Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
82Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
83Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
84André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
85Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
86Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
87Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
88Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
89Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
90Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
91Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
92Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
93Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
94Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
95Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
96Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
97Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
98Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
99Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
100Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
101Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
102Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
103Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
104Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
105Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
106Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
107Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
108Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
109Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
110Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
111Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
112Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
113Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
114Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
115Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
116Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:16
117Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:51
118Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
119Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
120Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:01:30
121David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
122Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
123Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:02:17
124Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:18
125Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:52
126James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:39
127Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
128Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida0:10:21
129Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
130Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
131Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:13:21
HDGaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNSGeorge Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFOliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
DNFAlexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
DNFJoseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFYohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
DNFSvein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFLoic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
DNFOlivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges

Points
1Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke25pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana20
3Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha14
5Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team12
6Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing10
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing9
8Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 938
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
10Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step4
13Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol2
15Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 761

Points sprint - Elbeuf, 70km
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team5pts
2David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 763
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Bonus sprint - Montaure, 28km
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5pts
2André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ3
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
4Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing1

Mountain 1 - Acquigny, 12.5km
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5pts
2Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
3Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha2
4Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 761

Mountain 2 - Elbeuf, 43km
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3
3Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol2
4Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 3 - La Vallée, 60km
1David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 765pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3
3Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana2
4Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams
1Endura Racing6:51:39
2Rabobank Continental Team
3Leopard - Trek Continental Team
4EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
5Lotto - Belisol
6Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
7Cyclingteam De Rijke
8Continental Team Astana
9Auber 93
10Itera - Katusha
11Team Europcar
12Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.
14Bretagne - Schuller
15Koga Cycling Team
16Team Cykelcity.se
17V.C. Rouen 76
18Veranda Rideau - Super U
19C.C. Nogent / Oise
20Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
21Joker Merida
22Rapha Condor - Sharp
23C.S.A. des Loges
24Great Britain National Team

General classification after stage 4
1Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar8:17:18
2Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:08
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:21
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:01:24
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
6Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:31
7Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:22
8Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:24
9Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:02:25
10Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:26
11Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:27
14Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:28
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
17Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
18André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
19Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
20Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
21Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:02:30
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:31
23Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:02:32
24Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol0:02:33
25Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
26Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
28Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
29Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
30Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:02:34
31Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
32Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
33Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
35Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:35
36Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
38Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
39Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:36
40Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
41Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
42Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:37
43Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
46Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
47Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
50Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:02:38
51Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
52Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
53Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:02:39
54Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
55Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
56Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
57Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:40
58Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
59Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:41
61Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:42
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:02:43
65Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
67Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:44
69Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
70Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
71Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:02:45
72Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
73Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:02:46
74Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
75Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
76Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
77Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
78Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:47
79Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
80Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
81Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:02:48
82Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:49
83Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
84Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
85Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
86Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
87Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
88Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:50
89Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
90Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:51
91Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
92Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:52
93Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
94Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:02:55
95Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:06
96Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:07
97Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:24
98Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:03:39
99Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:03:56
100Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:27
101Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:39
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:54
103Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:28
104Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:06:12
105Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:07:09
106Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:09:00
107James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:09:10
108Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:11:03
109Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:11:09
110Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:11
111Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
112Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:11:15
113Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
114Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:11:16
115Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
116Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:17
117Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:11:18
118Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:11:25
119Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:26
120Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:27
121Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:11:29
122Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:11:45
123Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:12:17
124Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:12:40
125David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:12:49
126Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:12:59
127Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida0:13:04
128Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:15:09
129Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:15:51
130Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:16:01
131Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:31:53

Points classification
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana53pts
2Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar49
3Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke47
4Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team32
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing27
6Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se25
7Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U24
8Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team24
9Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se21
10Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha19
11Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team18
12Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
13Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team16
14Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar15
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing15
16Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se14
17Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole14
18Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing13
19Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 9313
20Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
22Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing9
23Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida9
24Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team9
26Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team8
27Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
28Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
31Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
32Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step6
33Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
34Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team5
35Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ5
36Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 765
37Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol5
38André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ4
39David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 763
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
41Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3
42Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ2
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1
44Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1
45Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team1
46Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step1
47Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step1

Bonus sprint classification
1Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U10pts
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
3Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se5
4Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
5Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
7André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ3
8Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing2
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
11Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
12Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
13Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing1

Mountains classification
1Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana20
3Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U11
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team9
5Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team6
7David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 765
8Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
9Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se3
10Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana2
11Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol2
12Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step2
13Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha2
14Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1
15Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 761
16Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing1
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team1
18Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar1
19Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:19:42
2Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:01
3Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:02
4Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:03
7Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:04
9Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:05
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol0:00:09
11Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:10
12Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:11
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
14Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:12
15Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:13
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
20Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
22Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:15
23Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:16
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
25Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:17
26Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:18
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:19
28Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
30Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:20
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
32Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:21
33Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:22
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:23
35Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:24
36Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:25
37Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
38Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:27
41Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:28
42Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:31
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:42
44Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:00
45Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:01:32
46Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:03
47Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:06:36
48Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:08:39
49Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:08:45
50Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:08:51
51Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
52Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:08:52
53Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
54Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:08:54
55Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:09:53
56Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:10:16
57Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:29:29

Teams classification
1Veranda Rideau - Super U24:57:12
2Team Europcar0:00:04
3Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:15
4Team Cykelcity.se0:00:59
5Endura Racing0:01:14
6Bretagne - Schuller
7Continental Team Astana0:01:29
8Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:02
9Rabobank Continental Team0:02:09
10Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
11Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:19
12Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:02:25
13Great Britain Nat. Team0:02:29
14Lotto - Belisol0:02:31
15Koga Cycling Team0:02:33
16V.C. Rouen 76
17Joker Merida0:02:35
18Auber 930:02:37
19Itera - Katusha0:02:42
20Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.0:02:46
21Rapha Condor - Sharp
22EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:02:53
23C.C. Nogent / Oise0:11:18
24C.S.A. des Loges0:11:27

