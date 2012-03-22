Havik claims field sprint victory
Cousin remains in leader's jersey
Stage 4: Aubevoye - Elbeuf-sur-Seine
|1
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2:17:13
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|9
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|13
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|15
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|16
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|18
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|20
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|21
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|24
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|25
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|26
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|27
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|28
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|29
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|30
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|32
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|33
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|34
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|35
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|36
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|39
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|40
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|41
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|42
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|43
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|45
|Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
|46
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|47
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|48
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|49
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|50
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|51
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|53
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|54
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|55
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|56
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|57
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|58
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|59
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|61
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|63
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|64
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|65
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|66
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|68
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|69
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|70
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|71
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|72
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|74
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|75
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|76
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|77
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|78
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|79
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|80
|Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|81
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|82
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|83
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|84
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|85
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|86
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|87
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|88
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|89
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|90
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|91
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|92
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|93
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|94
|Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|95
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|96
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|97
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|98
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|99
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|100
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|101
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|102
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|103
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|104
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|105
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|106
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|107
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|109
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|111
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|112
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|113
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|114
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|115
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|116
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:16
|117
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|118
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|119
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|120
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:30
|121
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|122
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|123
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:02:17
|124
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:18
|125
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:52
|126
|James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:39
|127
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|128
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:10:21
|129
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|130
|Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|131
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:13:21
|HD
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNS
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|DNF
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|DNF
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|DNF
|Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|DNF
|Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|1
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|20
|3
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|5
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12
|6
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|8
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|8
|9
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|10
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|4
|13
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|2
|15
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|1
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|3
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|3
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|4
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|3
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|2
|4
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|1
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|3
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|2
|4
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|3
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|2
|4
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Endura Racing
|6:51:39
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|4
|EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|5
|Lotto - Belisol
|6
|Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|7
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|Continental Team Astana
|9
|Auber 93
|10
|Itera - Katusha
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|16
|Team Cykelcity.se
|17
|V.C. Rouen 76
|18
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|19
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|20
|Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|21
|Joker Merida
|22
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|23
|C.S.A. des Loges
|24
|Great Britain National Team
|1
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:17:18
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:08
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:01:24
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:31
|7
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:22
|8
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:24
|9
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:02:25
|10
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:26
|11
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:27
|14
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:28
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|17
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|18
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|19
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|21
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:02:30
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:31
|23
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:02:32
|24
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:33
|25
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|26
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|28
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|29
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|30
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:02:34
|31
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|32
|Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|33
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|35
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:35
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|38
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|39
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:36
|40
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|41
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|42
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|43
|Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|46
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|47
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|50
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:38
|51
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|53
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:39
|54
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|56
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|57
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:40
|58
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|59
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|61
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:42
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:02:43
|65
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|67
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:44
|69
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|70
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:02:45
|72
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|73
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:02:46
|74
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|75
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|76
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|77
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|78
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:47
|79
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|80
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|81
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:48
|82
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:49
|83
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|84
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|85
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|86
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|87
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|88
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|89
|Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
|90
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:51
|91
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|92
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:52
|93
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|94
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:02:55
|95
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:06
|96
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:07
|97
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:24
|98
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:03:39
|99
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:03:56
|100
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:27
|101
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:39
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:54
|103
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:28
|104
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:06:12
|105
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:07:09
|106
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:09:00
|107
|James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:09:10
|108
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:03
|109
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:11:09
|110
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:11
|111
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|112
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:11:15
|113
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|114
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:16
|115
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|116
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:17
|117
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:18
|118
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:25
|119
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:26
|120
|Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:27
|121
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:11:29
|122
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:11:45
|123
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:12:17
|124
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:12:40
|125
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:12:49
|126
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:12:59
|127
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:13:04
|128
|Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:15:09
|129
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:15:51
|130
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:16:01
|131
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:31:53
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|53
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|3
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|47
|4
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|6
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|25
|7
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|24
|8
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|24
|9
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|21
|10
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|19
|11
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|18
|12
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|13
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|16
|14
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|15
|16
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|14
|17
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|18
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|19
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|13
|20
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|22
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|9
|23
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|9
|24
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|26
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|27
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|28
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|31
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|32
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|6
|33
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|34
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|5
|35
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|5
|36
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|5
|37
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|5
|38
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|4
|39
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|3
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|41
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|42
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|2
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|1
|45
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|46
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|1
|47
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|1
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|3
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|5
|4
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|5
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|7
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|3
|8
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|11
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|12
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|1
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|20
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|11
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|9
|5
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|6
|7
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|5
|8
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|9
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|3
|10
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|2
|11
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|2
|12
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|2
|13
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|2
|14
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|15
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|1
|16
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|18
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|19
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:19:42
|2
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:02
|4
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:03
|7
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:04
|9
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:05
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:09
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:11
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:12
|15
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|22
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:15
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:16
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|25
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:17
|26
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:18
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:19
|28
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|30
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:20
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|32
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:21
|33
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:22
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:23
|35
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:24
|36
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:25
|37
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|38
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|39
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:27
|41
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:28
|42
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:31
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:42
|44
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:00
|45
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:01:32
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:03
|47
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:06:36
|48
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:08:39
|49
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:08:45
|50
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:08:51
|51
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|52
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:08:52
|53
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|54
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:08:54
|55
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:09:53
|56
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:10:16
|57
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:29:29
|1
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|24:57:12
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|3
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:59
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:01:14
|6
|Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Continental Team Astana
|0:01:29
|8
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:02
|9
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:09
|10
|Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|11
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:19
|12
|Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:02:25
|13
|Great Britain Nat. Team
|0:02:29
|14
|Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:31
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|16
|V.C. Rouen 76
|17
|Joker Merida
|0:02:35
|18
|Auber 93
|0:02:37
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|0:02:42
|20
|Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.
|0:02:46
|21
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|22
|EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:02:53
|23
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:11:18
|24
|C.S.A. des Loges
|0:11:27
