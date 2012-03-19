Olsson takes Normandy opener
Bovenhuis, Scully outpaced by Swede
Stage 1: Saint-Lô (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:34.55
|2
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:01.83
|3
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:03.39
|4
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:03.66
|5
|Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:03.79
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:04.05
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:04.96
|8
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:05.19
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:05.64
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06.50
|11
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:06.71
|12
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:06.97
|13
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:06.98
|14
|Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:07.21
|15
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:08.18
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:08.68
|17
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:08.76
|18
|Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:10.26
|19
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:10.63
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:10.77
|21
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:10.87
|22
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:10.88
|23
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:11.02
|24
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:11.05
|25
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:11.36
|26
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:11.72
|27
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:11.93
|28
|Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:12.10
|29
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:12.11
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:12.19
|31
|Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:12.61
|32
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:00:12.91
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:12.97
|34
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:13.20
|35
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:13.35
|36
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:13.37
|37
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:13.66
|38
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:13.74
|39
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:14.09
|40
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:14.11
|41
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14.14
|42
|Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:14.17
|43
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:14.22
|45
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14.30
|46
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:14.49
|47
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14.52
|48
|Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:14.56
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:14.63
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:14.79
|51
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:15.05
|52
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:15.23
|53
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:15.24
|54
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15.38
|55
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:15.40
|56
|Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:15.71
|57
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:15.80
|58
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:15.86
|59
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:15.91
|60
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:16.02
|61
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:16.75
|62
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:16.86
|63
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:17.03
|64
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:17.09
|65
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:17.16
|66
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:17.26
|67
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:17.27
|68
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:17.43
|69
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:17.97
|70
|Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:18.02
|71
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:18.03
|72
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:18.10
|73
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:18.36
|74
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:18.51
|75
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:19.20
|76
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:19.42
|77
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:19.86
|78
|Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:20.20
|79
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:20.54
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:20.72
|81
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:20.91
|82
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:21.13
|83
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:21.19
|84
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:21.23
|85
|James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:21.28
|86
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:21.33
|87
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:21.87
|88
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:21.96
|89
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:22.05
|90
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:22.11
|91
|Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:22.16
|92
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:22.28
|93
|Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:22.31
|94
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:23.10
|95
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:23.39
|96
|Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|97
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:23.40
|98
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:23.44
|99
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:23.78
|100
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:23.79
|101
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:23.96
|102
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:24.04
|103
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:24.09
|104
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:24.11
|105
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:24.17
|106
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:24.51
|107
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:24.67
|108
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:25.35
|109
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:25.44
|110
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:25.65
|111
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:25.80
|112
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:25.82
|113
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:26.32
|114
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:26.43
|115
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:26.62
|116
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:26.75
|117
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:26.83
|118
|David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:26.86
|119
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:27.03
|120
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:27.04
|121
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:27.28
|122
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:27.33
|123
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:27.56
|124
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:27.69
|125
|Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 76
|0:00:28.36
|126
|Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:28.56
|127
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:28.75
|128
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:00:28.98
|129
|Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:29.22
|130
|Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:29.88
|131
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:29.96
|132
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:30.28
|133
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:31.58
|134
|Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:31.63
|135
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:31.75
|136
|Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:32.58
|137
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:32.59
|138
|Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:33.03
|139
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:00:33.32
|140
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:34.95
|141
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:44.45
|142
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:01.69
|DNS
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:13:56
|2
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:02
|3
|Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
|0:00:07
|4
|Rabobank C.T.
|5
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:17
|6
|Endura Racing
|7
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|10
|Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Great Britain Nat. Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Leopard - Trek C.T.
|0:00:28
|13
|Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:29
|14
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|15
|V.C. Rouen 76
|16
|C.T. Astana
|0:00:32
|17
|Joker Merida
|0:00:33
|18
|Auber 93
|0:00:35
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:40
|20
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:00:44
|21
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|22
|Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.
|23
|EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:51
|24
|C.S.A. des Loges
|0:00:53
