Trending

Olsson takes Normandy opener

Bovenhuis, Scully outpaced by Swede

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:34.55
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:01.83
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:03.39
4Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:03.66
5Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:03.79
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:04.05
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:04.96
8Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05.19
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:05.64
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06.50
11Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:06.71
12André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:06.97
13Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:06.98
14Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:07.21
15Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:08.18
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:08.68
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08.76
18Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:10.26
19Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:10.63
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol0:00:10.77
21Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:10.87
22Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:10.88
23Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:11.02
24Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:11.05
25Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:11.36
26Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:11.72
27Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:11.93
28Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:12.10
29Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:12.11
30Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:12.19
31Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:12.61
32Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:00:12.91
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:12.97
34Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:13.20
35Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:13.35
36Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:13.37
37Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:13.66
38Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:13.74
39Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:14.09
40Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:14.11
41Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14.14
42Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:14.17
43Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
44Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:14.22
45Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14.30
46Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:14.49
47Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14.52
48Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:14.56
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:14.63
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:14.79
51Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana0:00:15.05
52Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:15.23
53Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:15.24
54Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15.38
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:15.40
56Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:15.71
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:00:15.80
58Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:15.86
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:00:15.91
60Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:16.02
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:16.75
62Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:16.86
63Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17.03
64Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:17.09
65Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:17.16
66Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:17.26
67Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:00:17.27
68Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:17.43
69Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:17.97
70Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:18.02
71Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:18.03
72Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:18.10
73Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:18.36
74Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:18.51
75Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:19.20
76Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:19.42
77Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:19.86
78Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:20.20
79Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:20.54
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:20.72
81Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:20.91
82Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:21.13
83Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:21.19
84Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:21.23
85James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:21.28
86Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:21.33
87George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:21.87
88Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:21.96
89Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:22.05
90Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:22.11
91Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:22.16
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:22.28
93Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:22.31
94Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 930:00:23.10
95Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:23.39
96Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
97Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:23.40
98Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:23.44
99Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:23.78
100Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:23.79
101Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:00:23.96
102Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:24.04
103Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:24.09
104Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:24.11
105Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:24.17
106Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:24.51
107Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:24.67
108Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:25.35
109Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:00:25.44
110Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:25.65
111Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:25.80
112Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:25.82
113Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:26.32
114Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:26.43
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:26.62
116Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:26.75
117Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:26.83
118David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:26.86
119Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:27.03
120Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:27.04
121Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:27.28
122Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:27.33
123Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:27.56
124Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:27.69
125Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 760:00:28.36
126Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:28.56
127Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:28.75
128Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:28.98
129Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:29.22
130Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:29.88
131Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:29.96
132Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:30.28
133Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:31.58
134Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:31.63
135Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:31.75
136Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:32.58
137Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:32.59
138Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:33.03
139Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:33.32
140Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:34.95
141Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:44.45
142Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:01.69
DNSJohim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se25pts
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team20
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team16
4Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se14
5Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team10
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team9
8Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team8
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ5
12André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ4
13Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing3
14Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ2
15Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:35
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:02
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:03
4Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:04
5Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:04
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:04
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05
8Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:06
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
11Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:07
12André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:07
13Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:07
14Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:07
15Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:08
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:09
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:09
18Cyril Patoux (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:10
19Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:11
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol0:00:11
21Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:11
22Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:11
23Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:11
24Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:11
25Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:11
26Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:12
27Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:12
28Reidar Borgensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:12
29Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:12
30Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:12
31Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:13
32Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:00:13
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:13
34Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:13
35Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:13
36Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:13
37Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
38Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:14
39Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:14
40Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:14
41Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14
42Vegar Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:14
43Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
44Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:14
45Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
46Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:14
47Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:15
48Andréi Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:15
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:15
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:15
51Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana0:00:15
52Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:15
53Erwan Brenterch (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:15
54Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:15
56Steele Van Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:16
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:00:16
58Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:16
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:00:16
60Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:16
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:17
62Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:17
63Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
64Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:17
65Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:17
66Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:17
67Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:00:17
68Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:17
69Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:18
70Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:18
71Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:18
72Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:18
73Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:18
74Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:19
75Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:19
76Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:19
77Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:20
78Yohan David (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:20
79Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:21
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:21
81Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:21
82Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:21
83Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:21
84Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:21
85James Mc Callum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:21
86Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:21
87George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:22
88Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:22
89Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:22
90Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:22
91Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:22
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:22
93Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:22
94Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 930:00:23
95Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:23
96Stijn Steels (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
97Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:23
98Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:23
99Benoît Sinner (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:24
100Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:24
101Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:00:24
102Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:24
103Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:24
104Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:24
105Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:24
106Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:25
107Alexandre Gratiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:25
108Mathieu Desniou (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:25
109Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:00:25
110Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:26
111Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:26
112Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:26
113Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:26
114Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:26
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:27
116Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:27
117Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:27
118David Bouteville (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:27
119Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:27
120Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:27
121Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:27
122Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:27
123Frédéric Rangee (Fra) V.C. Rouen 760:00:28
124Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:28
125Alo Jakin (Est) V.C. Rouen 760:00:28
126Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:29
127Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:29
128Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:29
129Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:29
130Olivier Lefrancois (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:30
131Henrik Åbom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:30
132Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:30
133Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:32
134Svein-Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:32
135Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:32
136Loic Barre (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges0:00:33
137Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:33
138Dmittriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:33
139Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:33
140Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:35
141Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:44
142Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se25pts
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team20
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team16
4Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se14
5Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team10
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team9
8Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team8
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ5
12André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ4
13Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing3
14Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ2
15Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:04:36
2Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:01
3Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:02
4Ryan Eastmann (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:03
7Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:04
9Michael-Valgren Andersen (Ned) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:05
10Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:07
11Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:09
12Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Belisol
13Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:10
14Eugénio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:11
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
16Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:00:12
17Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
18Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:13
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14
26Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
27Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:15
29Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:16
30Rob Bush (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:17
33Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:18
34Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:19
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
36Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRØ
38Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
39George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:20
40Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
41Romain Combeau (Fra) C.S.A. des Loges
42Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
43Lachlan-David Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
44Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 930:00:21
45Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
46Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:00:22
47Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
48Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:23
49Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:24
50Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
51Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:25
53Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step
54Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
55Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
56Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
57Oliver Rossi (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:27
58Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
59Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:28
60Alexandre Defretin (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:30
61Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:00:31
62Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager Livestrong Team0:13:56
2Team Cykelcity.se0:00:02
3Glud & Marstrand - LRØ0:00:07
4Rabobank C.T.
5Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:17
6Endura Racing
7Veranda Rideau - Super U
8Bretagne - Schuller
9Team Europcar0:00:21
10Chipotle - First Solar Dev. Team0:00:23
11Great Britain Nat. Team0:00:27
12Leopard - Trek C.T.0:00:28
13Lotto - Belisol0:00:29
14Koga Cycling Team0:00:31
15V.C. Rouen 76
16C.T. Astana0:00:32
17Joker Merida0:00:33
18Auber 930:00:35
19Itera - Katusha0:00:40
20C.C. Nogent / Oise0:00:44
21Rapha Condor - Sharp
22Wallonie Bruxelles - C.A.
23EFC - Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:51
24C.S.A. des Loges0:00:53

Latest on Cyclingnews