Emma Pooley wins Tour de l'Aude
Teutenberg wins final stage in Carcassonne
Britain's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) continued to dominate the toughest women's stage races, sealing overall victory in the Tour de l'Aude on Sunday after nine hard days of racing.
Veteran sprinter Ina-Yoko Teutenberg of HTC-Columbia won the final stage, her third of the race and remarkably her 21st career stage victory in the Tour de L'Aude. Teutenberg beat Marianne Vos and Angela Hennig in Carcassonne.
Pooley finished safely in the peloton to seal overall victory by an emphatic 4:42 on Mara Abbott of the USA, Emma Johansson was third overall at 5:39.
"They were always with me and showed time and again that we were the strongest team. I feel amazing today and very happy with my Tour victory - it is the first time I have won a big stage race, after the Grande Boucle last year. Together, our team will now enjoy the victory and celebrate by having some ice cream."
"We are very pleased about our second stage race victory this season. The team was just awesome. We managed to win the GC, had four stage victories, the mountain jersey, as well as winning the team classification. We will enjoy the victory and focus now on our next main goal - the Giro Donne."
Tuetenberg lost Saturday's sprint to Vos but made up for it on Sunday.
"It's a great way to end a stage race," she said. "The Tour de l'Aude is a tough race and so we were all pretty tired after nine days racing but the girls did a great job in controlling the attacks. Vos went away on the descent but we let her go and then the girls pulled her back and I won the sprint."
"I'm the oldest rider in the race but that's one of the challenges of racing for me. It's an honour to have won 21 stage here. I've actually lost count of the number of my career wins but it's in three figures for sure."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:14:29
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|4
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|5
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|11
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|13
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|15
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|16
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|19
|Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|20
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|21
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|22
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|23
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|25
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|27
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|28
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|31
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|32
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|33
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|34
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|35
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|38
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|40
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|41
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|42
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|43
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|44
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|45
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:10
|46
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|47
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|48
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|49
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:15
|50
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|51
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|52
|MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|53
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|54
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|55
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:00:20
|56
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|57
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:29
|58
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|59
|BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|60
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:34
|61
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:59
|62
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:02:17
|63
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:06:30
|64
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|65
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|66
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:08:41
|67
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|68
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|69
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|70
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|71
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|72
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|73
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|74
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:12:51
|DNF
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|5
|pts
|2
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|2
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|23:25:58
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:42
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|4
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:50
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:04
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:48
|7
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:07:54
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:40
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:56
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:10:33
|11
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:10:39
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:11:10
|13
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:12:06
|14
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:12:18
|15
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:16
|16
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:14:32
|17
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:17:52
|18
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:26:57
|19
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:42
|20
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:39:39
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:48:13
|22
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:51:37
|23
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:52:11
|24
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:54:12
|25
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:54:48
|26
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|0:55:00
|27
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:55:13
|28
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:56:53
|29
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:57:35
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:59:34
|31
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1:02:28
|32
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:03:28
|33
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:06:34
|34
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:06:55
|35
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:08:21
|36
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:11:12
|37
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|1:12:56
|38
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:13:12
|39
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:13:42
|40
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|1:15:26
|41
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|1:16:41
|42
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:17:22
|43
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:17:59
|44
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:19:54
|45
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:21:29
|46
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1:25:05
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:26:04
|48
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:26:59
|49
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:29:21
|50
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|1:29:30
|51
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1:30:34
|52
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:33:38
|53
|BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:35:02
|54
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:37:41
|55
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:41:10
|56
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|1:45:22
|57
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:48:52
|58
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:50:09
|59
|MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:50:36
|60
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:51:46
|61
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:52:38
|62
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:53:13
|63
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:54:05
|64
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|1:54:36
|65
|Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:55:16
|66
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:56:53
|67
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:59:32
|68
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2:01:56
|69
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2:04:44
|70
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|2:11:50
|71
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|2:18:51
|72
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|2:18:59
|73
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2:30:00
|74
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|2:34:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|188
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|159
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|131
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|91
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|7
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|81
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|71
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|61
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|59
|11
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|58
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|13
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|54
|14
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|54
|15
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|53
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|51
|17
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|18
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|43
|19
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|42
|20
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|21
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|22
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|23
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|35
|24
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|34
|25
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|33
|26
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|30
|27
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|28
|28
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|29
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|24
|30
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|18
|31
|BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|33
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|13
|34
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|35
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|36
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|11
|37
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|11
|38
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|39
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|40
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|41
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|42
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|7
|43
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|6
|44
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|45
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|4
|46
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|47
|Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|2
|48
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|72
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|51
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|5
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|15
|6
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|8
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|9
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|3
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|2
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|17
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|18
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|19
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Testteam
|70:30:10
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:08
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:44:56
|4
|US National Team
|1:20:04
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|2:07:49
|6
|Leontien
|2:17:48
|7
|Noris Cycling
|2:26:59
|8
|Tibco
|2:41:17
|9
|MTN
|2:59:07
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|3:02:44
|11
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|3:06:56
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3:39:08
|13
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|3:45:01
|14
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|3:54:23
|15
|German National Team
|4:15:16
|16
|Esgl93-Gestion
|4:18:38
|17
|Team Valdarmo
|18
|Vienne Futuroscope
