Emma Pooley wins Tour de l'Aude

Teutenberg wins final stage in Carcassonne

Image 1 of 24

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)Cycling) takes her 21st stage win in Aude ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Angela Hennig (Noris).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 24

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as race leader.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 24

Brooke Miller (Tibco) overcooked it on a corner and went gravel surfing.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 24

Cervelo Test Team took control at the front of the peloton mid-stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 24

Cervelo Test Team took control at the front of the peloton mid-stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 24

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads a chase after escapees Vos and Teutenberg.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 24

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads a chase after escapees Vos and Teutenberg.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 24

Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) broke away on the descent to Carcassone.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 24

The bunch had the honour of five finishing laps in the capital of Aude - Carcassone, passing below the ancient city five times.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 24

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the stage winner's jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 24

Race winner, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 24

The bunch chases Visser.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) attacked during the final stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 24

The competition winners salute the crowd in Carcassone.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 24

The competition leaders ready to start the final stage in Carcassonne.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 24

Race leader, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) finished safely and became 2010 champion.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 24

The pace was high in the first hour - the bunch was strung out in single line.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 24

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) was grateful for the efforts of her team-mates throughout the tour.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 24

Champion from 2009, Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 24

Early race leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) was also active in supporting Emma Pooley to win overall honours.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 24

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) won the final stage and extended her own record of the great number of stage wins in this tour by anyone.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 24

Race winner, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) with her team-mates on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 24

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) protected her overall lead in stage 8.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 24

The jersey wearers - Abbot (United States), Swart (MTN), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Britain's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) continued to dominate the toughest women's stage races, sealing overall victory in the Tour de l'Aude on Sunday after nine hard days of racing.

Veteran sprinter Ina-Yoko Teutenberg of HTC-Columbia won the final stage, her third of the race and remarkably her 21st career stage victory in the Tour de L'Aude. Teutenberg beat Marianne Vos and Angela Hennig in Carcassonne.

Pooley finished safely in the peloton to seal overall victory by an emphatic 4:42 on Mara Abbott of the USA, Emma Johansson was third overall at 5:39.

"They were always with me and showed time and again that we were the strongest team. I feel amazing today and very happy with my Tour victory - it is the first time I have won a big stage race, after the Grande Boucle last year. Together, our team will now enjoy the victory and celebrate by having some ice cream."

"We are very pleased about our second stage race victory this season. The team was just awesome. We managed to win the GC, had four stage victories, the mountain jersey, as well as winning the team classification. We will enjoy the victory and focus now on our next main goal - the Giro Donne."

Tuetenberg lost Saturday's sprint to Vos but made up for it on Sunday.

"It's a great way to end a stage race," she said. "The Tour de l'Aude is a tough race and so we were all pretty tired after nine days racing but the girls did a great job in controlling the attacks. Vos went away on the descent but we let her go and then the girls pulled her back and I won the sprint."

"I'm the oldest rider in the race but that's one of the challenges of racing for me. It's an honour to have won 21 stage here. I've actually lost count of the number of my career wins but it's in three figures for sure."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:14:29
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
4Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
5Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
8Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
9Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
10Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
11Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
12Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
15Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
16Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
18Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
19Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
20Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
22Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
23Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
25Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
26Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
27Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
28Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
29Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
30Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
31Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
32Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
33Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
34Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
35Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
36Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
37Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
38Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
39Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
40Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
41Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
42Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
43Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
44Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
45Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:10
46Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
47Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
48Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
49Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:15
50Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
51Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
52MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
53Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
54Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
55Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:00:20
56Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
57Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:29
58Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
59BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
60Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:34
61Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:59
62Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:17
63Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:06:30
64Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
65Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
66Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:41
67Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
68Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
69Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
70Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
71Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
72Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
73Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
74Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:12:51
DNFLaura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFTania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFRuth Corset (Aus) Tibco

Sprint 1 - Pomas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl5pts
2Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
3Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women2
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint 2 - Bd de Varsovie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling5pts
2Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3
3Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

GPM 1 - Côte de Cavanac
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3pts
2Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team2
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

GPM 2 - Col du Poteau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team23:25:58
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:42
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:05:39
4Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:50
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:04
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:07:48
7Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:07:54
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:40
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:56
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:10:33
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:10:39
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:11:10
13Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:12:06
14Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:12:18
15Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:14:16
16Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:14:32
17Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:17:52
18Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:26:57
19Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:38:42
20Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:39:39
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:48:13
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:51:37
23Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:52:11
24Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:54:12
25Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:54:48
26Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco0:55:00
27Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:55:13
28Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:56:53
29Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:57:35
30Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:59:34
31Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1:02:28
32Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:03:28
33Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:06:34
34Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:06:55
35Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl1:08:21
36Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:11:12
37Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN1:12:56
38Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:13:12
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope1:13:42
40Carmen Small (USA) US National Team1:15:26
41Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN1:16:41
42Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara1:17:22
43Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:17:59
44Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team1:19:54
45Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:21:29
46Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1:25:05
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1:26:04
48Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team1:26:59
49Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team1:29:21
50Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco1:29:30
51Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1:30:34
52Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1:33:38
53BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:35:02
54Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1:37:41
55Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:41:10
56Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team1:45:22
57Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:48:52
58Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:50:09
59MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:50:36
60Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl1:51:46
61Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:52:38
62Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:53:13
63Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:54:05
64Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco1:54:36
65Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling1:55:16
66Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:56:53
67Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:59:32
68Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu2:01:56
69Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2:04:44
70Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco2:11:50
71Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets2:18:51
72Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team2:18:59
73Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2:30:00
74Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN2:34:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit188pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women159
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team131
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team106
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit91
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team86
7Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu81
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope71
9Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu61
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling59
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl58
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team56
13Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team54
14Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team54
15Carla Swart (RSA) MTN53
16Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco51
17Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women47
18Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco43
19Carmen Small (USA) US National Team42
20Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit40
21Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team37
22Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team36
23Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women35
24Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara34
25Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team33
26Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling30
27Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara28
28Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit26
29Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team24
30Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara18
31BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
33Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco13
34Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
35Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
36Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team11
37Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu11
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope10
39Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
40Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
41Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara7
42Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets7
43Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno6
44Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team6
45Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox4
46Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team2
47Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling2
48Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team72pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team51
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team27
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit17
5Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team15
6Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team15
7Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team15
8Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women12
9Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit12
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
12Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling3
14Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team2
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope2
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
17Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
18Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco1
19Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Testteam70:30:10
2Nederland Bloeit0:13:08
3HTC Columbia Women0:44:56
4US National Team1:20:04
5Redsun Cycling Team2:07:49
6Leontien2:17:48
7Noris Cycling2:26:59
8Tibco2:41:17
9MTN2:59:07
10Lotto Ladies Team3:02:44
11Safi-Pasta Zara3:06:56
12S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3:39:08
13Fenixs-Petrogadets3:45:01
14Gauss Rdz Ormu3:54:23
15German National Team4:15:16
16Esgl93-Gestion4:18:38
17Team Valdarmo
18Vienne Futuroscope

