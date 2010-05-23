Image 1 of 24 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)Cycling) takes her 21st stage win in Aude ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Angela Hennig (Noris). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 24 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as race leader. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 24 Brooke Miller (Tibco) overcooked it on a corner and went gravel surfing. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 24 Cervelo Test Team took control at the front of the peloton mid-stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 24 Cervelo Test Team took control at the front of the peloton mid-stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 24 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads a chase after escapees Vos and Teutenberg. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 24 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads a chase after escapees Vos and Teutenberg. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 24 Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) broke away on the descent to Carcassone. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 24 The bunch had the honour of five finishing laps in the capital of Aude - Carcassone, passing below the ancient city five times. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 24 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the stage winner's jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 24 Race winner, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 24 The bunch chases Visser. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) attacked during the final stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 24 The competition winners salute the crowd in Carcassone. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 24 The competition leaders ready to start the final stage in Carcassonne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 24 Race leader, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) finished safely and became 2010 champion. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 24 The pace was high in the first hour - the bunch was strung out in single line. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 24 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) was grateful for the efforts of her team-mates throughout the tour. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 24 Champion from 2009, Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 24 Early race leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) was also active in supporting Emma Pooley to win overall honours. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 24 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) won the final stage and extended her own record of the great number of stage wins in this tour by anyone. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 24 Race winner, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) with her team-mates on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 24 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) protected her overall lead in stage 8. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 24 The jersey wearers - Abbot (United States), Swart (MTN), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Britain's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) continued to dominate the toughest women's stage races, sealing overall victory in the Tour de l'Aude on Sunday after nine hard days of racing.

Veteran sprinter Ina-Yoko Teutenberg of HTC-Columbia won the final stage, her third of the race and remarkably her 21st career stage victory in the Tour de L'Aude. Teutenberg beat Marianne Vos and Angela Hennig in Carcassonne.

Pooley finished safely in the peloton to seal overall victory by an emphatic 4:42 on Mara Abbott of the USA, Emma Johansson was third overall at 5:39.





"They were always with me and showed time and again that we were the strongest team. I feel amazing today and very happy with my Tour victory - it is the first time I have won a big stage race, after the Grande Boucle last year. Together, our team will now enjoy the victory and celebrate by having some ice cream."

"We are very pleased about our second stage race victory this season. The team was just awesome. We managed to win the GC, had four stage victories, the mountain jersey, as well as winning the team classification. We will enjoy the victory and focus now on our next main goal - the Giro Donne."

Tuetenberg lost Saturday's sprint to Vos but made up for it on Sunday.

"It's a great way to end a stage race," she said. "The Tour de l'Aude is a tough race and so we were all pretty tired after nine days racing but the girls did a great job in controlling the attacks. Vos went away on the descent but we let her go and then the girls pulled her back and I won the sprint."

"I'm the oldest rider in the race but that's one of the challenges of racing for me. It's an honour to have won 21 stage here. I've actually lost count of the number of my career wins but it's in three figures for sure."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:14:29 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 4 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 5 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 9 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 10 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 11 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 13 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 15 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 16 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 19 Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 20 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 21 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 22 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 23 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 25 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 26 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 27 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 28 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 29 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 30 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 31 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 32 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 33 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 34 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 35 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 36 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 37 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 38 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 39 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 40 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 41 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 42 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 43 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 45 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:10 46 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 47 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 48 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 49 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:15 50 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 51 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 52 MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 53 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 54 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 55 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:00:20 56 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 57 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:29 58 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 59 BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 60 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:34 61 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:59 62 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:17 63 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:06:30 64 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 65 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 66 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:08:41 67 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 68 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 69 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 70 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 71 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 72 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 73 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 74 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:12:51 DNF Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco

Sprint 1 - Pomas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 5 pts 2 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 1

Sprint 2 - Bd de Varsovie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 5 pts 2 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

GPM 1 - Côte de Cavanac # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 2 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

GPM 2 - Col du Poteau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 23:25:58 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:04:42 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:05:39 4 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:50 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:04 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:48 7 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:07:54 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:40 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:56 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:10:33 11 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:10:39 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:11:10 13 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:12:06 14 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:12:18 15 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:16 16 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:14:32 17 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:17:52 18 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:26:57 19 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:38:42 20 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:39:39 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:48:13 22 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:51:37 23 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:52:11 24 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:54:12 25 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:54:48 26 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 0:55:00 27 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:55:13 28 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:56:53 29 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:57:35 30 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:59:34 31 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:02:28 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:03:28 33 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:06:34 34 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:06:55 35 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:08:21 36 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:11:12 37 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 1:12:56 38 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:13:12 39 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 1:13:42 40 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 1:15:26 41 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 1:16:41 42 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:17:22 43 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:17:59 44 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 1:19:54 45 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:21:29 46 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:25:05 47 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:26:04 48 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 1:26:59 49 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 1:29:21 50 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 1:29:30 51 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1:30:34 52 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:33:38 53 BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:35:02 54 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1:37:41 55 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:41:10 56 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 1:45:22 57 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 1:48:52 58 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:50:09 59 MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:50:36 60 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:51:46 61 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:52:38 62 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:53:13 63 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:54:05 64 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 1:54:36 65 Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:55:16 66 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:56:53 67 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:59:32 68 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2:01:56 69 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2:04:44 70 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 2:11:50 71 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 2:18:51 72 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 2:18:59 73 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2:30:00 74 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 2:34:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 188 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 159 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 131 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 106 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 91 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 86 7 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 81 8 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 71 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 61 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 59 11 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 58 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 56 13 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 54 14 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 54 15 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 53 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 51 17 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 47 18 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 43 19 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 42 20 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 40 21 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 37 22 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 36 23 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 35 24 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 34 25 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 33 26 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 30 27 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 28 28 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 29 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 24 30 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 18 31 BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 33 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 13 34 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 35 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 36 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 11 37 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 11 38 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 10 39 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 40 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 41 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 42 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 7 43 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 6 44 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 6 45 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 4 46 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 2 47 Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 2 48 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 72 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 51 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 27 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 17 5 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 15 6 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 15 7 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15 8 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 12 9 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 12 10 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6 12 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 3 14 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 2 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 2 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 17 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 18 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 1 19 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1