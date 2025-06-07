Recommended reading

Antwerp Port Epic Ladies: Susanne Andersen wins in photo finish

published

Clara Copponi pipped at the line in Pro Series race

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) riding in 2023
Susanne Andersen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) was declared the winner of the Antwerp Port Epic after narrowly out-sprinting Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) at the conclusion of the rainy 125 kilometre race.

Eilidh Shaw (UAE Development Team) was third.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

