Antwerp Port Epic Ladies: Susanne Andersen wins in photo finish
Clara Copponi pipped at the line in Pro Series race
Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) was declared the winner of the Antwerp Port Epic after narrowly out-sprinting Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) at the conclusion of the rainy 125 kilometre race.
Eilidh Shaw (UAE Development Team) was third.
Bad weather and a course riddled with cobblestones and gravel tracks shattered the race, with several crashes and numerous punctures creating splits in the peloton. Adding to the misery, crosswinds made chasing back difficult and only about 25 riders made the lead peloton.
Marion Norbert-Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck) attacked in the final 10 kilometres, and while she was joined by Kamilla Aaseb (Uno-X Mobility) and Vera Tieleman (DD Group) they could not hold off the chasing group.
Uno-X Mobility delivered Andersen to the final metres, where she sprinted to the line with Copponi and had to endure a nervous wait while officials reviewed the photo before being awarded her second win of the season after the Ronde de Mouscron.
Results
