Pooley continues winning streak
Baccaille, Bosman finish second and third
Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) continued her winning streak with another victory on Saturday at the GP Elsy Jacobs. Italian Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno Umbria) placed second and Dutchwoman Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) was third.
"We had another sensational win today from Emma Pooley," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Emma escaped on the second last climb, with 20 kilometres to the finish. Behind her was a group of 20 riders that included Sharon Laws, Lizzie Armitstead and Regina Bruins. Armitstead was also involved in a break together with Ludivine Henrion (Red Sun cycling) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) that was out for 30 kilometres. They were brought back into the bunch about 20 kilometres before the finish.
"Then, just as Lizzie was caught, Emma attacked, while the other three girls in the bunch covered the attacks that came from behind. It really was a spectacular display of teamwork, I must say."
"Once again today we had a really good race," said Emma Pooley. "Twenty kilometres before the finish, just when the group that Lizzie was in came back I was watching Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling), and we broke out of the peloton. I decided to attack and the first time she was able to follow me, but when I tried it again I was able to drop her.
"Our tactic today was to make the race really hard and that worked very well. I must say that I am proud of this team. We have had a lot of wins in the past weeks, every rider is really strong and we've learned to ride together as a team. All our hard work is paying off."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:59:45
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:21
|3
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|11
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Htc Columbia Women
|18
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Htc Columbia Women
|20
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:25
|21
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:05:28
|22
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|23
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|24
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|25
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|26
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|27
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|28
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|29
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australian National Team
|30
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|31
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuanian National Team
|33
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling
|34
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) French National Team
|35
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Htc Columbia Women
|37
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel)
|0:05:33
|38
|Luise Keller (Ger) Htc Columbia Women
|0:05:50
|39
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:18
|40
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuanian National Team
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:06:20
|42
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:08:35
|43
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
|44
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
|45
|Vicky Fournial (Fra)
|46
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|47
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi)
|48
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|49
|Margot Ortega (Fra) French National Team
|50
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|51
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Baukje Doedee (Ned)
|54
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|55
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian National Team
|56
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|58
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|59
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) French National Team
|60
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|61
|Suzanne Van Veen (Ned)
|62
|Linda Larsen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|63
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
|64
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canadian National Team
|65
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|67
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|68
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|69
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:08:40
