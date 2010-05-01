Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) continued her winning streak with another victory on Saturday at the GP Elsy Jacobs. Italian Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno Umbria) placed second and Dutchwoman Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) was third.

"We had another sensational win today from Emma Pooley," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Emma escaped on the second last climb, with 20 kilometres to the finish. Behind her was a group of 20 riders that included Sharon Laws, Lizzie Armitstead and Regina Bruins. Armitstead was also involved in a break together with Ludivine Henrion (Red Sun cycling) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) that was out for 30 kilometres. They were brought back into the bunch about 20 kilometres before the finish.

"Then, just as Lizzie was caught, Emma attacked, while the other three girls in the bunch covered the attacks that came from behind. It really was a spectacular display of teamwork, I must say."

"Once again today we had a really good race," said Emma Pooley. "Twenty kilometres before the finish, just when the group that Lizzie was in came back I was watching Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling), and we broke out of the peloton. I decided to attack and the first time she was able to follow me, but when I tried it again I was able to drop her.

"Our tactic today was to make the race really hard and that worked very well. I must say that I am proud of this team. We have had a lot of wins in the past weeks, every rider is really strong and we've learned to ride together as a team. All our hard work is paying off."

