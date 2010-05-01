Trending

Pooley continues winning streak

Baccaille, Bosman finish second and third

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) continued her winning streak with another victory on Saturday at the GP Elsy Jacobs. Italian Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno Umbria) placed second and Dutchwoman Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) was third.

"We had another sensational win today from Emma Pooley," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Emma escaped on the second last climb, with 20 kilometres to the finish. Behind her was a group of 20 riders that included Sharon Laws, Lizzie Armitstead and Regina Bruins. Armitstead was also involved in a break together with Ludivine Henrion (Red Sun cycling) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) that was out for 30 kilometres. They were brought back into the bunch about 20 kilometres before the finish.

"Then, just as Lizzie was caught, Emma attacked, while the other three girls in the bunch covered the attacks that came from behind. It really was a spectacular display of teamwork, I must say."

"Once again today we had a really good race," said Emma Pooley. "Twenty kilometres before the finish, just when the group that Lizzie was in came back I was watching Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling), and we broke out of the peloton. I decided to attack and the first time she was able to follow me, but when I tried it again I was able to drop her.

"Our tactic today was to make the race really hard and that worked very well. I must say that I am proud of this team. We have had a lot of wins in the past weeks, every rider is really strong and we've learned to ride together as a team. All our hard work is paying off."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:59:45
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:21
3Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.Nl
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
8Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.Nl
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian National Team
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
17Judith Arndt (Ger) Htc Columbia Women
18Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.Nl
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) Htc Columbia Women
20Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:25
21Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:05:28
22Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
23Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
24Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
25Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.Nl
26Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
27Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
28Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
29Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australian National Team
30Sophie De Boer (Ned)
31Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
32Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuanian National Team
33Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling
34Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) French National Team
35Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
36Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Htc Columbia Women
37Edith Vanden Brande (Bel)0:05:33
38Luise Keller (Ger) Htc Columbia Women0:05:50
39Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team0:06:18
40Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuanian National Team
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:20
42Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling0:08:35
43Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
44Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
45Vicky Fournial (Fra)
46Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
47Jessica Schneeberger (Swi)
48Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
49Margot Ortega (Fra) French National Team
50Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
51Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
53Baukje Doedee (Ned)
54Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
55Carly Light (Aus) Australian National Team
56Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
58Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
59Amélie Rivat (Fra) French National Team
60Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
61Suzanne Van Veen (Ned)
62Linda Larsen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
63Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
64Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canadian National Team
65Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
67Amy Pieters (Ned)
68Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
69Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:08:40

