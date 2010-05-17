Trending

Teutenberg triumphs in France

Visser holds onto overall race lead

Image 1 of 16

The competition leaders on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 16

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) takes the stage and cements her record of greatest number of stage wins at Tour de l'Aude.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 16

The break stayed away, despite some concentrated chasing in the final 10 kilometres.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 16

Cervelo Test Team drove the chase to the breakaways.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 16

Carmen Small (United States) leading the breakaway.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 16

Brooke Miller (United States) made the break, then slipped off the back and rode a long way on her own.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 16

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads into the headwind.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 16

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 16

Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) - at the front again, driving the pace.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 16

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) was aggressive all day and determined to create a break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 16

Lezignan Corbieres - another day on Tour de l'Aude, another wine region.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 16

Team USA towards the front in the opening kilometres.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 16

Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in the leader's jersey for the first time in her pro career.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 16

The bunch was fast and complete in the initial, tailwind section.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 16

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) waiting for the start.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 16

Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) retained her leader's jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to victory on a windy stage four at the Tour de l'Aude on Monday. It was the 19th l'Aude stage victory in the German's illustrious career. Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) finished second, on the same time as the winner, while Carmen Small (US National Team) took third, two seconds further back.

In a successful day for the HTC-Columbia squad, Adrie Visser retained her overall lead after finishing in the first chase group after the peloton was torn to pieces by the wind.

Teutenberg, Bosman and Small had formed a break with Brooke Miller (TIBCO) earlier in the stage and despite strong winds were able reach the finish 23 seconds ahead of a group of 18 riders. In spite of her success on Monday, Teutenberg revealed her competitive side after the stage.

"I was actually pretty annoyed before the stage started because I'd ridden a poor team time trial the day before, and so I worked hard to forge an early break with three other riders," said Teutenberg after claiming her 12th victory of the season.

"The only problem was it was really windy today. It was blowing at maybe 50 or 60km/h and we were riding mostly into a headwind. It was crazy. Normally you get one windy day in the Tour de l'Aude, but this time it just hasn't stopped and this was the worst of the race so far."

The surviving escapees reached the finish with enough of their advantage intact and Teutenberg used her powerful sprint to overcome her fellow escapees.

"Cervélo were working very hard behind and after losing one person from the break, we reached the finish with only about 20 seconds on the bunch," she said. "It wasn't much of a gap but we kept working together and we were totally exhausted when it was over.

"The final sprint was really close at first, but I was able to put some distance between me and the rest of the break at the end. It really made up for what had happened the day before."

For Visser, her first day in the overall lead of a race was a tough test, but it was one the Dutchwoman was able to pass with flying colours. Although weather conditions decimated the much of peloton, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) finished on the same time as Visser to remain in second, 23 seconds down. Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) was a beneficiary of the rough conditions as she moved from fifth to third overall.

"It was a really hard day," said Visser. "But this is my first ever lead in a stage race and it's really nice to look down and see I'm wearing a yellow jersey. The stage had a really tough start, and later on Cervélo started to chase. But I had a good spot in the bunch and I could hold on okay.

"Tomorrow is a lot more mountainous and we're more here for stage wins than winning the overall, but I won't let go of the lead without a fight. Whatever happens I won't forget leading this race, either." 

Full Results
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:53:59
2Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
3Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:00:02
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:25
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
9Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
11Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
13Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
14Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
16Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
17Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
18Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
19Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:35
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
23Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
24Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
25Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:02:35
26Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:03:00
27Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
28Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
29Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
30Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
31Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
32Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
33Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
34Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
35Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
36Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
37Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
38Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
39Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
40Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
41Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
42Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
43Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
44Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
45Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
46Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
47Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
48Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
49Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:03:07
50Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:04:09
51Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
52Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:49
53Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
54Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
56Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
57Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
58Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
59Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
60Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
61Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
62Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
63Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
64Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
65Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
66Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
67Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
68Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
69Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
70Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
71Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
72Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
73Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
74Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:10:02
75Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
76Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
77Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
78Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
79Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
80Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
81Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
82Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
83Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
84Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
85Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
86Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
87Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:10:16
88Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
89Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
90Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:16:50
91Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:20:23
92Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:21:29
93Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:21:56
94Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
95Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:23:44
96Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
97Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNSLoes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNSChloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
DNSSiobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFSvetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFKarin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFEneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
DNFLaure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFSaneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFMarta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFSerena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFFlorence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFNadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope

Sprint - Thezan des Corbières, 31km
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO5pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
3Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
4Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl1

Côte de Fontjoucouse, 42.5km
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl5pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
3Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
4Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1

Côte des Corbières, 60km
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl5pts
2Carmen Small (USA) US National Team3
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit8:43:12
2Cervelo TestTeam
3HTC-Columbia Women0:01:45
4Leontien0:02:10
5Noris Cycling0:02:35
6US National Team0:03:22
7Redsun Cycling Team0:05:10
8Safi-Pasta Zara0:06:20
9TIBCO0:07:45
10Gauss Rdz Ormu0:08:34
11German National Team0:11:09
12MTN0:12:34
13Vienne Futuroscope0:13:21
14S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:17:23
15Lotto Ladies Team
16Fenixs-Petrogadets0:18:32
17Team Valdarmo0:21:49
18ESGL93-Gestion0:22:12

General Classification after stage 3
1Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women7:01:46
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:23
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:52
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:56
5Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:03
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:09
7Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:11
8Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:01:21
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:31
10Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:34
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:01:36
13Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:01:41
14Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:01:50
15Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:00
16Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:07
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:02:34
18Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
19Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:53
20Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:18
21Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:03:35
22Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:03:43
23Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:03:47
24Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:50
25Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:54
26Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:03:55
27Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:04:41
28Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:50
29Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
30Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
31Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
32Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:58
33Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:05:04
34Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:05:27
35Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:05:37
36Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:05:38
37Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:05:51
38Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:05:52
39Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:06:18
40Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:42
41Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:06:55
42Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
43Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:07:00
44Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:08:47
45Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:59
46Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team0:09:31
47Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:09:32
48Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:09:42
49Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:09:56
50Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:10:10
51Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:10:33
52Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:10:37
53Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:10:49
54Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:10:51
55Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:10:52
56Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:10:57
57Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:11:08
58Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:11:31
59Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:11:43
60Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO0:11:45
61Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:11:48
62Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:12:23
63Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:12:38
64Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:12:39
65Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team0:12:56
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:13:00
67Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:13:41
68Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:13:55
69Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:14:17
70Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:14:32
71Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:14:49
72Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:14:58
73Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling0:15:44
74Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:16:00
75Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:16:31
76Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:16:41
77Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:18:34
78Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:19:08
79Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:20:43
80Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team0:21:10
81Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:21:17
82Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team0:21:31
83Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:21:42
84Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:22:24
85Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:22:37
86Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:24:51
87Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team0:25:25
88Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:27:04
89Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN0:27:11
90Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:27:18

Points Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit55pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team50
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women45
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl45
5Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team44
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women42
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team37
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team36
9Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu36
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl34
11Carmen Small (USA) US National Team30
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit24
13Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women24
14Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO23
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit21
16Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit20
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling18
18Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
19Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope18
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
21Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team14
22Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
23Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women11
24Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
25Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO10
26Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
27Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
28Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
29Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
30Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team5
31Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team4
32Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
33Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2
34Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Sprints Classification
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO27pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12
3Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
5Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team4
6Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
7Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
8Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
9Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl1
10Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1
11Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Mountains Classification
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
3Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
4Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams Classification
1Cervelo TestTeam21:07:06
2Nederland Bloeit0:02:52
3HTC-Columbia Women0:03:36
4US National Team0:10:12
5Leontien0:14:02
6Redsun Cycling Team0:14:29
7Noris Cycling0:14:49
8TIBCO0:15:40
9Safi-Pasta Zara0:19:26
10Gauss Rdz Ormu0:21:56
11German National Team0:27:09
12Vienne Futuroscope0:30:41
13Fenixs-Petrogadets0:31:50
14S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:35:06
15Lotto Ladies Team0:42:26
16Team Valdarmo0:42:34
17ESGL93-Gestion0:43:36
18MTN0:45:57

 

