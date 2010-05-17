Image 1 of 16 The competition leaders on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 16 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) takes the stage and cements her record of greatest number of stage wins at Tour de l'Aude. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 16 The break stayed away, despite some concentrated chasing in the final 10 kilometres. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 16 Cervelo Test Team drove the chase to the breakaways. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 16 Carmen Small (United States) leading the breakaway. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 16 Brooke Miller (United States) made the break, then slipped off the back and rode a long way on her own. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 16 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads into the headwind. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 16 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 16 Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) - at the front again, driving the pace. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 16 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) was aggressive all day and determined to create a break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 16 Lezignan Corbieres - another day on Tour de l'Aude, another wine region. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 16 Team USA towards the front in the opening kilometres. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 16 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in the leader's jersey for the first time in her pro career. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 16 The bunch was fast and complete in the initial, tailwind section. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) waiting for the start. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 16 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) retained her leader's jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to victory on a windy stage four at the Tour de l'Aude on Monday. It was the 19th l'Aude stage victory in the German's illustrious career. Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) finished second, on the same time as the winner, while Carmen Small (US National Team) took third, two seconds further back.

In a successful day for the HTC-Columbia squad, Adrie Visser retained her overall lead after finishing in the first chase group after the peloton was torn to pieces by the wind.

Teutenberg, Bosman and Small had formed a break with Brooke Miller (TIBCO) earlier in the stage and despite strong winds were able reach the finish 23 seconds ahead of a group of 18 riders. In spite of her success on Monday, Teutenberg revealed her competitive side after the stage.

"I was actually pretty annoyed before the stage started because I'd ridden a poor team time trial the day before, and so I worked hard to forge an early break with three other riders," said Teutenberg after claiming her 12th victory of the season.

"The only problem was it was really windy today. It was blowing at maybe 50 or 60km/h and we were riding mostly into a headwind. It was crazy. Normally you get one windy day in the Tour de l'Aude, but this time it just hasn't stopped and this was the worst of the race so far."

The surviving escapees reached the finish with enough of their advantage intact and Teutenberg used her powerful sprint to overcome her fellow escapees.

"Cervélo were working very hard behind and after losing one person from the break, we reached the finish with only about 20 seconds on the bunch," she said. "It wasn't much of a gap but we kept working together and we were totally exhausted when it was over.

"The final sprint was really close at first, but I was able to put some distance between me and the rest of the break at the end. It really made up for what had happened the day before."

For Visser, her first day in the overall lead of a race was a tough test, but it was one the Dutchwoman was able to pass with flying colours. Although weather conditions decimated the much of peloton, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) finished on the same time as Visser to remain in second, 23 seconds down. Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) was a beneficiary of the rough conditions as she moved from fifth to third overall.

"It was a really hard day," said Visser. "But this is my first ever lead in a stage race and it's really nice to look down and see I'm wearing a yellow jersey. The stage had a really tough start, and later on Cervélo started to chase. But I had a good spot in the bunch and I could hold on okay.

"Tomorrow is a lot more mountainous and we're more here for stage wins than winning the overall, but I won't let go of the lead without a fight. Whatever happens I won't forget leading this race, either."

Full Results 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:53:59 2 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 3 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:00:02 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:25 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 6 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 7 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 9 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 13 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 14 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 16 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 17 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 19 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:35 22 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 23 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 24 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 25 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:35 26 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:03:00 27 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 28 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 29 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 30 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 31 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 32 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 33 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 34 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 35 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 36 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 37 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 38 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 39 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 40 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 41 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 42 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 43 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 44 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 45 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 46 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 47 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 48 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 49 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:07 50 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:04:09 51 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 52 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:07:49 53 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 54 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 56 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 57 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 58 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 59 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 60 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 61 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 62 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 63 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 64 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 65 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 66 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 67 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 68 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 69 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 70 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 71 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 72 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 73 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 74 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:10:02 75 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 76 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 77 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 78 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 79 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 80 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 81 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 82 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 83 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 84 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 85 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 86 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 87 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:10:16 88 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 89 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 90 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:16:50 91 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:20:23 92 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:21:29 93 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:21:56 94 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 95 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:23:44 96 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 97 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNS Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNS Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women DNS Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara DNF Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team DNF Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope

Sprint - Thezan des Corbières, 31km 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 5 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 3 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 4 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 1

Côte de Fontjoucouse, 42.5km 1 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 5 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 3 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 4 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 1

Côte des Corbières, 60km 1 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 5 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 3 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams 1 Nederland Bloeit 8:43:12 2 Cervelo TestTeam 3 HTC-Columbia Women 0:01:45 4 Leontien 0:02:10 5 Noris Cycling 0:02:35 6 US National Team 0:03:22 7 Redsun Cycling Team 0:05:10 8 Safi-Pasta Zara 0:06:20 9 TIBCO 0:07:45 10 Gauss Rdz Ormu 0:08:34 11 German National Team 0:11:09 12 MTN 0:12:34 13 Vienne Futuroscope 0:13:21 14 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:17:23 15 Lotto Ladies Team 16 Fenixs-Petrogadets 0:18:32 17 Team Valdarmo 0:21:49 18 ESGL93-Gestion 0:22:12

General Classification after stage 3 1 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7:01:46 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:23 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:52 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:56 5 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:03 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:09 7 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:11 8 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:21 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:31 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:34 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:01:36 13 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:41 14 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:01:50 15 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:00 16 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:07 17 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:02:34 18 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 19 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:53 20 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:18 21 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:35 22 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:03:43 23 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:03:47 24 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:50 25 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:54 26 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:55 27 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:04:41 28 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:04:50 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 30 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 31 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:58 33 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:05:04 34 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:05:27 35 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:05:37 36 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:05:38 37 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:05:51 38 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:05:52 39 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:06:18 40 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:42 41 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:06:55 42 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 43 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:07:00 44 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:08:47 45 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:08:59 46 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 0:09:31 47 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:09:32 48 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:09:42 49 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:09:56 50 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:10:10 51 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:10:33 52 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:10:37 53 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:10:49 54 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:10:51 55 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:10:52 56 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:10:57 57 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:11:08 58 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:11:31 59 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:11:43 60 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:11:45 61 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:11:48 62 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:12:23 63 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:12:38 64 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:12:39 65 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:12:56 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:13:00 67 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:13:41 68 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:13:55 69 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:14:17 70 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:14:32 71 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:14:49 72 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:14:58 73 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:15:44 74 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:16:00 75 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:16:31 76 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:16:41 77 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:18:34 78 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:19:08 79 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:20:43 80 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:21:10 81 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:21:17 82 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:21:31 83 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:21:42 84 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:22:24 85 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:22:37 86 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:24:51 87 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:25:25 88 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:27:04 89 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:27:11 90 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:27:18

Points Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 55 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 50 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 45 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 45 5 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 44 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 42 7 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 37 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 36 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 36 10 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 34 11 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 30 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 24 13 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 24 14 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 23 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 16 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 20 17 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 18 18 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 19 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 18 20 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 21 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 14 22 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 23 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 11 24 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 25 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 10 26 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 27 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 28 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 29 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 30 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 5 31 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 4 32 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 33 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 34 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Sprints Classification 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 27 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 5 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 4 6 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 7 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 8 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 9 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 1 10 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1 11 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1

Mountains Classification 1 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 3 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 4 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 1 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1