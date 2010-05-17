Teutenberg triumphs in France
Visser holds onto overall race lead
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to victory on a windy stage four at the Tour de l'Aude on Monday. It was the 19th l'Aude stage victory in the German's illustrious career. Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) finished second, on the same time as the winner, while Carmen Small (US National Team) took third, two seconds further back.
In a successful day for the HTC-Columbia squad, Adrie Visser retained her overall lead after finishing in the first chase group after the peloton was torn to pieces by the wind.
Teutenberg, Bosman and Small had formed a break with Brooke Miller (TIBCO) earlier in the stage and despite strong winds were able reach the finish 23 seconds ahead of a group of 18 riders. In spite of her success on Monday, Teutenberg revealed her competitive side after the stage.
"I was actually pretty annoyed before the stage started because I'd ridden a poor team time trial the day before, and so I worked hard to forge an early break with three other riders," said Teutenberg after claiming her 12th victory of the season.
"The only problem was it was really windy today. It was blowing at maybe 50 or 60km/h and we were riding mostly into a headwind. It was crazy. Normally you get one windy day in the Tour de l'Aude, but this time it just hasn't stopped and this was the worst of the race so far."
The surviving escapees reached the finish with enough of their advantage intact and Teutenberg used her powerful sprint to overcome her fellow escapees.
"Cervélo were working very hard behind and after losing one person from the break, we reached the finish with only about 20 seconds on the bunch," she said. "It wasn't much of a gap but we kept working together and we were totally exhausted when it was over.
"The final sprint was really close at first, but I was able to put some distance between me and the rest of the break at the end. It really made up for what had happened the day before."
For Visser, her first day in the overall lead of a race was a tough test, but it was one the Dutchwoman was able to pass with flying colours. Although weather conditions decimated the much of peloton, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) finished on the same time as Visser to remain in second, 23 seconds down. Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) was a beneficiary of the rough conditions as she moved from fifth to third overall.
"It was a really hard day," said Visser. "But this is my first ever lead in a stage race and it's really nice to look down and see I'm wearing a yellow jersey. The stage had a really tough start, and later on Cervélo started to chase. But I had a good spot in the bunch and I could hold on okay.
"Tomorrow is a lot more mountainous and we're more here for stage wins than winning the overall, but I won't let go of the lead without a fight. Whatever happens I won't forget leading this race, either."
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:53:59
|2
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:25
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|13
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|14
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|19
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:35
|22
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|23
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|24
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|25
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:35
|26
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:03:00
|27
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|28
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|29
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|30
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|31
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|32
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|33
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|34
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|35
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|36
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|37
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|38
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|39
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|40
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|41
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|42
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|43
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|44
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|45
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|46
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|48
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|49
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:07
|50
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:04:09
|51
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|52
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:07:49
|53
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|54
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|56
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|57
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|58
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|59
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|60
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|61
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|62
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|63
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|64
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|65
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|66
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|67
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|68
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|69
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|70
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|71
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|72
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|73
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|74
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:10:02
|75
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|76
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|77
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|78
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|79
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|80
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|81
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|82
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|83
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|84
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|85
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|86
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|87
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:10:16
|88
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|89
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|90
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:16:50
|91
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:20:23
|92
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:21:29
|93
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:21:56
|94
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|95
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:23:44
|96
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|97
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNS
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNS
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|DNS
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|DNF
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|DNF
|Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|4
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|5
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|4
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|5
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|3
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|8:43:12
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|HTC-Columbia Women
|0:01:45
|4
|Leontien
|0:02:10
|5
|Noris Cycling
|0:02:35
|6
|US National Team
|0:03:22
|7
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|8
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|0:06:20
|9
|TIBCO
|0:07:45
|10
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|0:08:34
|11
|German National Team
|0:11:09
|12
|MTN
|0:12:34
|13
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:13:21
|14
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:17:23
|15
|Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|0:18:32
|17
|Team Valdarmo
|0:21:49
|18
|ESGL93-Gestion
|0:22:12
|1
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7:01:46
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:23
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:52
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:11
|8
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:21
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:31
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:34
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:01:36
|13
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:41
|14
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:01:50
|15
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:00
|16
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:02:34
|18
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|19
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:53
|20
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:18
|21
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:35
|22
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:03:43
|23
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:47
|24
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|25
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:03:54
|26
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:55
|27
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:04:41
|28
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:50
|29
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|30
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|31
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:58
|33
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:05:04
|34
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:05:27
|35
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:05:37
|36
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:38
|37
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:05:51
|38
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:05:52
|39
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:06:18
|40
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:42
|41
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:06:55
|42
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:07:00
|44
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:08:47
|45
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:08:59
|46
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|0:09:31
|47
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:09:32
|48
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:09:42
|49
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:09:56
|50
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:10:10
|51
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:10:33
|52
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:10:37
|53
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:10:49
|54
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:10:51
|55
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:10:52
|56
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:10:57
|57
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:11:08
|58
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:11:31
|59
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:11:43
|60
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:11:45
|61
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:11:48
|62
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:12:23
|63
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:12:38
|64
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:12:39
|65
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:56
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:13:00
|67
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:13:41
|68
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|69
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|70
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:14:32
|71
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:14:49
|72
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:14:58
|73
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:15:44
|74
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:16:00
|75
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:16:31
|76
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:16:41
|77
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:18:34
|78
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:19:08
|79
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:20:43
|80
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|0:21:10
|81
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:21:17
|82
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:21:31
|83
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:21:42
|84
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:22:24
|85
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:22:37
|86
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:24:51
|87
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|0:25:25
|88
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:27:04
|89
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:27:11
|90
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:27:18
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|45
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|45
|5
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|42
|7
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|36
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|36
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|34
|11
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|30
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|13
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|14
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|23
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|16
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|18
|18
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|19
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|20
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|21
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|14
|22
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|23
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|24
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|25
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|10
|26
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|27
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|28
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|29
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|30
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|31
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|4
|32
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|33
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|34
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|27
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|5
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|7
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|9
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|10
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|11
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|4
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Cervelo TestTeam
|21:07:06
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:52
|3
|HTC-Columbia Women
|0:03:36
|4
|US National Team
|0:10:12
|5
|Leontien
|0:14:02
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|7
|Noris Cycling
|0:14:49
|8
|TIBCO
|0:15:40
|9
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|0:19:26
|10
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|0:21:56
|11
|German National Team
|0:27:09
|12
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:30:41
|13
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|0:31:50
|14
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:35:06
|15
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:42:26
|16
|Team Valdarmo
|0:42:34
|17
|ESGL93-Gestion
|0:43:36
|18
|MTN
|0:45:57
