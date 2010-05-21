Trending

Teutenberg tames stage but not overall

Pooley persists with two-minute lead

Image 1 of 21

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) celebrates her sprint to her record-breaking 20th victory in Tour de l'Aude. Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) was second and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) third. No other rider has won so many stages.

Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) in the break.

Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the break.

Less than 25km to go and over two minutes' advantage for the break.

Marianne Vos and her Nederland Bloeit team-mates chase the break.

The bunch passes under the bridge at Fanjeaux.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the break with Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu).

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as race leader.

Brooke Miller (Tibco) accelerates in her group.

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) in the chasing bunch with team-mate, Claudia H

It was windy again in Aude. The break rode through-and-off to maintain its advantage.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) with team-mates chase to protect the leader, Emma Pooley.

French road Champion, Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) has been performing strongly in this tour.

Mara Abbott (United States) leads the third chase group.

The competition leaders on the podium.

HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed her 20th career stage victory at the Tour de l'Aude on Thursday after yet again joining an ultimately successful escape attempt.

Teutenberg out-paced Julia Martisova (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the sprint for the line. The fourth member of the escape, Regina Bruins (Cervélo TestTeam), finished on the same time as her rivals.

"It was a great victory," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Ronnie Lauke. "Ina just loves to race. She could have waited for the bunch sprint and probably still have won but she went away with three other riders after just 30km and then beat them in the sprint. She attacked alone at one point and was caught, but still won. She's amazing and an example for everyone else on the team."

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) led the peloton home, 1:28 behind the breakaway. Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervélo TestTeam) finished in the front half of the main group and retains a 2:02 overall advantage. While Pooley held her position on GC, the breakaway efforts of Van Vleuten and Bruins moved them into second and third overall.

Teutenberg will not figure in the final overall standings, but her team manager Lauke predicted further success for the German national champion at the French Tour.

"She's so strong and so hungry for success that she could win [the weekend's stages]," he said. "She could go in the break again or wait for the sprint. We have both options, which is great to have." 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:37:04
2Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:28
6Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
11Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
12Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
14Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
15Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
17Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
18Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
19Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
20Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
21Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
22Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
23Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
24Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
25Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
26Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
27Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
28Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
29Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
31Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
32Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
33Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
35Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
36Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
37Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
38Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
39Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
40Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
41Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
42Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
43Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
44Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
45Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
46Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
47Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
48Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
49Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
50Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
51Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
52Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
53Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
54Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
56Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
57BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
58Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
59Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
60MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
61Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
62Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
63Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
64Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
65Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
66Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
67Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
68Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
69Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
70Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:01:41
71Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
72Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:58
73Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
74Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:33
75Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:31
76Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
77Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
78Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco0:11:57
79Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
80Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
81Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco0:12:20
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFNina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco5pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team3
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women2
4Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5pts
2Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
4Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2
4Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

GPM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2
4Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

GPM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2
4Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit7:54:08
2Gauss Rdz Ormu
3HTC-Columbia Women
4Cervelo Testteam
5Tibco0:01:28
6German National Team
7Safi-Pasta Zara
8Noris Cycling
9Redsun Cycling Team
10US National Team
11S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
12Mtn
13Fenixs-Petrogadets
14Esgl93-Gestion
15Lotto Ladies Team
16Leontien
17Team Valdarmo0:02:11
18Vienne Futuroscope0:07:31

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team15:24:22
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:03
3Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:02:43
4Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:02:49
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:13
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:03:21
7Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:40
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:51
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:55
10Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:03:58
11Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:21
12Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:29
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:05:37
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:05:52
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:05
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:07:13
17Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:09:31
18Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:10:13
19Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:12:47
20Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:16:17
21Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:19:37
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:21:05
23Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:21:52
24Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco0:25:55
25Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:30:35
26Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:30:37
27Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:31:05
28Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:31:48
29Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:32:44
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:32:48
31Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco0:32:56
32Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:36:56
33Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:38:40
34Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:39:50
35Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:40:08
36Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:40:42
37Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:41:28
38Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:41:40
39Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:42:38
40Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:42:46
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:42:48
42Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:43:00
43Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco0:44:51
44Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:45:30
45Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:46:30
46Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:46:53
47Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:48:04
48Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:48:39
49Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:50:49
50Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:50:52
51Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:51:28
52Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:54:17
53Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco0:55:05
54Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:55:53
55Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:56:25
56Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:56:49
57Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco0:57:09
58Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:58:33
59Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:59:02
60Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:59:47
61BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:59:57
62Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco1:04:39
63Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:05:20
64MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:05:32
65Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:05:34
66Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:05:35
67Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno1:06:06
68Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:07:39
69Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:08:24
70Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling1:10:27
71Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:10:43
72Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:11:14
73Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:13:17
74Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:13:51
75Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:17:07
76Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team1:21:29
77Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno1:22:00
78Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN1:22:54
79Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1:25:37
80Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl1:26:29
81Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara1:32:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco32pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women10
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team9
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
8Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team4
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team3
10Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women2
11Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
12Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl1
14Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco1
15Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1
16Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team40pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team30
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women23
4Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team15
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team13
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women12
8Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8
10Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5
12Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
13Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
14Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1
16Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
17Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco1

Young Riders Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15:28:17
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:42
3Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:17:57
4Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:28:49
5Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:36:47
6Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:38:43
7Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:42:35
8Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:44:44
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:47:33
10Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:51:58
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:52:54
12Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:55:52
13Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:01:37
14Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:03:44
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:04:29
16Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:06:48
17Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:09:22
18Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team1:17:34
19Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1:21:42
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl1:22:34
21Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara1:28:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team46:18:14
2Nederland Bloeit0:04:59
3HTC Columbia Women0:18:17
4US National Team0:36:57
5Redsun Cycling Team1:03:12
6Tibco1:10:21
7Leontien1:16:44
8Noris Cycling1:20:31
9Vienne Futuroscope1:53:57
10Safi-Pasta Zara1:55:24
11Team Valdarmo1:59:46
12Lotto Ladies Team2:09:21
13S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2:11:08
14Mtn2:16:42
15Gauss Rdz Ormu2:17:12
16Fenixs-Petrogadets2:17:30
17German National Team2:37:48
18Esgl93-Gestion2:53:34

 

