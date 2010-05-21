Image 1 of 21 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) celebrates her sprint to her record-breaking 20th victory in Tour de l'Aude. Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) was second and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) third. No other rider has won so many stages. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Less than 25km to go and over two minutes' advantage for the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Marianne Vos and her Nederland Bloeit team-mates chase the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 The bunch passes under the bridge at Fanjeaux. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the break with Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium as race leader. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Brooke Miller (Tibco) accelerates in her group. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) in the chasing bunch with team-mate, Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 It was windy again in Aude. The break rode through-and-off to maintain its advantage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) with team-mates chase to protect the leader, Emma Pooley. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 French road Champion, Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) has been performing strongly in this tour. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 Mara Abbott (United States) leads the third chase group. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 The competition leaders on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed her 20th career stage victory at the Tour de l'Aude on Thursday after yet again joining an ultimately successful escape attempt.

Teutenberg out-paced Julia Martisova (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the sprint for the line. The fourth member of the escape, Regina Bruins (Cervélo TestTeam), finished on the same time as her rivals.

"It was a great victory," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Ronnie Lauke. "Ina just loves to race. She could have waited for the bunch sprint and probably still have won but she went away with three other riders after just 30km and then beat them in the sprint. She attacked alone at one point and was caught, but still won. She's amazing and an example for everyone else on the team."

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) led the peloton home, 1:28 behind the breakaway. Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervélo TestTeam) finished in the front half of the main group and retains a 2:02 overall advantage. While Pooley held her position on GC, the breakaway efforts of Van Vleuten and Bruins moved them into second and third overall.

Teutenberg will not figure in the final overall standings, but her team manager Lauke predicted further success for the German national champion at the French Tour.

"She's so strong and so hungry for success that she could win [the weekend's stages]," he said. "She could go in the break again or wait for the sprint. We have both options, which is great to have."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:37:04 2 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:28 6 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 9 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 11 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 13 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 14 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 17 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 19 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 20 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 21 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 22 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 23 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 24 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 25 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 26 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 27 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 28 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 29 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 30 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 31 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 32 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 35 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 36 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 37 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 38 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 39 Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 40 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 41 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 42 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 43 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 44 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 46 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 47 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 48 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 49 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 50 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 51 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 52 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 53 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 54 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 56 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 57 BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 58 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 59 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 60 MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 61 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 62 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 63 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 64 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 65 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 66 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 67 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 68 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 69 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 70 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:41 71 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 72 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:58 73 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 74 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:03:33 75 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:07:31 76 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 77 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 78 Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco 0:11:57 79 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 80 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 81 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 0:12:20 DNF Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 5 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 3 3 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 pts 2 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 4 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

GPM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

GPM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 7:54:08 2 Gauss Rdz Ormu 3 HTC-Columbia Women 4 Cervelo Testteam 5 Tibco 0:01:28 6 German National Team 7 Safi-Pasta Zara 8 Noris Cycling 9 Redsun Cycling Team 10 US National Team 11 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 12 Mtn 13 Fenixs-Petrogadets 14 Esgl93-Gestion 15 Lotto Ladies Team 16 Leontien 17 Team Valdarmo 0:02:11 18 Vienne Futuroscope 0:07:31

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15:24:22 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:03 3 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:43 4 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:02:49 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:13 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:21 7 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:40 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:51 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:55 10 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:58 11 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:21 12 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:04:29 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:05:37 14 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:05:52 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:05 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:07:13 17 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:09:31 18 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:13 19 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:12:47 20 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:16:17 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:37 22 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:21:05 23 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:21:52 24 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 0:25:55 25 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:30:35 26 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:30:37 27 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:31:05 28 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:31:48 29 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:32:44 30 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:32:48 31 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 0:32:56 32 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:36:56 33 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:38:40 34 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:39:50 35 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:40:08 36 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:40:42 37 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:41:28 38 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:41:40 39 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:42:38 40 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:42:46 41 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:42:48 42 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:43:00 43 Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco 0:44:51 44 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:45:30 45 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:46:30 46 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:46:53 47 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:48:04 48 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:48:39 49 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:50:49 50 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:50:52 51 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:51:28 52 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:54:17 53 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 0:55:05 54 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:55:53 55 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:56:25 56 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:56:49 57 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 0:57:09 58 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:58:33 59 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:59:02 60 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:59:47 61 BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:59:57 62 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 1:04:39 63 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:05:20 64 MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:05:32 65 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:05:34 66 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 1:05:35 67 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:06:06 68 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:07:39 69 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:08:24 70 Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:10:27 71 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:10:43 72 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:11:14 73 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:13:17 74 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:13:51 75 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:17:07 76 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 1:21:29 77 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:22:00 78 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 1:22:54 79 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1:25:37 80 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:26:29 81 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:32:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 32 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 10 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 9 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 8 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 4 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 3 10 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 2 11 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 12 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 1 14 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 1 15 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1 16 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 40 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 30 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 23 4 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 15 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 13 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 12 8 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 10 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6 11 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 5 12 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 13 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 14 Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 1 16 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1 17 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15:28:17 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:42 3 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:17:57 4 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:28:49 5 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:36:47 6 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:38:43 7 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:42:35 8 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:44:44 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:47:33 10 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:51:58 11 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:52:54 12 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:55:52 13 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:01:37 14 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:03:44 15 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:04:29 16 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:06:48 17 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:09:22 18 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 1:17:34 19 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1:21:42 20 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:22:34 21 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:28:35