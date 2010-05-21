Teutenberg tames stage but not overall
Pooley persists with two-minute lead
HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed her 20th career stage victory at the Tour de l'Aude on Thursday after yet again joining an ultimately successful escape attempt.
Teutenberg out-paced Julia Martisova (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the sprint for the line. The fourth member of the escape, Regina Bruins (Cervélo TestTeam), finished on the same time as her rivals.
"It was a great victory," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Ronnie Lauke. "Ina just loves to race. She could have waited for the bunch sprint and probably still have won but she went away with three other riders after just 30km and then beat them in the sprint. She attacked alone at one point and was caught, but still won. She's amazing and an example for everyone else on the team."
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) led the peloton home, 1:28 behind the breakaway. Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervélo TestTeam) finished in the front half of the main group and retains a 2:02 overall advantage. While Pooley held her position on GC, the breakaway efforts of Van Vleuten and Bruins moved them into second and third overall.
Teutenberg will not figure in the final overall standings, but her team manager Lauke predicted further success for the German national champion at the French Tour.
"She's so strong and so hungry for success that she could win [the weekend's stages]," he said. "She could go in the break again or wait for the sprint. We have both options, which is great to have."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:37:04
|2
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:28
|6
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|9
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|11
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|14
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|19
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|20
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|21
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|23
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|26
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|28
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|29
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|31
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|33
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|35
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|36
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|37
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|40
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|41
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|42
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|43
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|44
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|45
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|46
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|47
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|48
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|49
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|50
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|51
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|52
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|53
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|54
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|56
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|57
|BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|58
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|59
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|60
|MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|61
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|62
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|64
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|65
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|66
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|67
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|68
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|69
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|70
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:41
|71
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|72
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:58
|73
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|74
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:33
|75
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:31
|76
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|77
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|78
|Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco
|0:11:57
|79
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|80
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|81
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|0:12:20
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|5
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|3
|3
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|4
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|7:54:08
|2
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|3
|HTC-Columbia Women
|4
|Cervelo Testteam
|5
|Tibco
|0:01:28
|6
|German National Team
|7
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|8
|Noris Cycling
|9
|Redsun Cycling Team
|10
|US National Team
|11
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|12
|Mtn
|13
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|14
|Esgl93-Gestion
|15
|Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|Leontien
|17
|Team Valdarmo
|0:02:11
|18
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15:24:22
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:03
|3
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:43
|4
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:21
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:40
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:51
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:55
|10
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:58
|11
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:21
|12
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:05:37
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:05:52
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:05
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:07:13
|17
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:09:31
|18
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:13
|19
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:12:47
|20
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:16:17
|21
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:37
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:21:05
|23
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:21:52
|24
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|0:25:55
|25
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:30:35
|26
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:30:37
|27
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|28
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:31:48
|29
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:32:44
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:32:48
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|0:32:56
|32
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:36:56
|33
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:38:40
|34
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:39:50
|35
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:40:08
|36
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:40:42
|37
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:41:28
|38
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:41:40
|39
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:42:38
|40
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:42:46
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:42:48
|42
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:43:00
|43
|Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco
|0:44:51
|44
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:45:30
|45
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:46:30
|46
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:46:53
|47
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:48:04
|48
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:48:39
|49
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:50:49
|50
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:50:52
|51
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:51:28
|52
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:54:17
|53
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|0:55:05
|54
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:55:53
|55
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:56:25
|56
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:56:49
|57
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|0:57:09
|58
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:58:33
|59
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:59:02
|60
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:59:47
|61
|BÃ©atrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:59:57
|62
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|1:04:39
|63
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:05:20
|64
|MÃ©lanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:05:32
|65
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:05:34
|66
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:05:35
|67
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:06:06
|68
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:07:39
|69
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:08:24
|70
|Marlen JÃ¶hrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:10:27
|71
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:10:43
|72
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:11:14
|73
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:13:17
|74
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:13:51
|75
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:17:07
|76
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|1:21:29
|77
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:22:00
|78
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|1:22:54
|79
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:25:37
|80
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:26:29
|81
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:32:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|32
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|8
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|3
|10
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|11
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|12
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|14
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|15
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|16
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|30
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|23
|4
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|15
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|8
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|13
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|14
|Claudia HÃ¤usler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|16
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|17
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15:28:17
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:42
|3
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:17:57
|4
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:28:49
|5
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:36:47
|6
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:38:43
|7
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:42:35
|8
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:44:44
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:47:33
|10
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:51:58
|11
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:52:54
|12
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:55:52
|13
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:01:37
|14
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:03:44
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:04:29
|16
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:06:48
|17
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:09:22
|18
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|1:17:34
|19
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:21:42
|20
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:22:34
|21
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:28:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|46:18:14
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:59
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:18:17
|4
|US National Team
|0:36:57
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|1:03:12
|6
|Tibco
|1:10:21
|7
|Leontien
|1:16:44
|8
|Noris Cycling
|1:20:31
|9
|Vienne Futuroscope
|1:53:57
|10
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|1:55:24
|11
|Team Valdarmo
|1:59:46
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|2:09:21
|13
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2:11:08
|14
|Mtn
|2:16:42
|15
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|2:17:12
|16
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|2:17:30
|17
|German National Team
|2:37:48
|18
|Esgl93-Gestion
|2:53:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy