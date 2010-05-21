Image 1 of 16 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the stage, eight seconds ahead of Mara Abbott (United States) and 2:18 minutes ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 16 Competition leaders: Carla Swart (MTN), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Mara Abbott (United States). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 16 Mara Abbott (United States) finished eight seconds behind Emma Pooley. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 16 Mara Abbott (United States) was awarded most aggressive rider on Stage 7. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 16 Concetration in the break - Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 16 With less than 20 km remaining Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) slid out on some gravel. She rejoined the race, although lost time whilst the race doctor examined her. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 16 The bunch chases the leaders on a mountain climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 16 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was third on the stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 16 Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) on a climb followed by Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 16 Carla Swart (MTN) will wear the young rider jersey on Stage 8 - competition leader Marianne Vos already has the green jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 16 The bunch takes a corner after a particularly technical descent. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 16 Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) leads the break into a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 16 Active on previous days Kath Mattis (United States) was quiet today. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 16 Mara Abbott (United States) leads the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 16 Nederland Bloeit riders rode hard all day in the mountains. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 16 The white stage winner's jersey was presented to Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Great Britain’s Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) added another stage victory to her resume as she extended her overall lead at Tour de l'Aude Cycliste Féminin. Pooley crossed the line just eight seconds ahead of USA National Team rider Mara Abbot, while Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) crossed the line together for third and fourth place respectively a further 2:10 minutes behind.

“I am lucky to have such a great team with me,” said Pooley. “It was a very tough stage but my team mates did a really great job for me. Beside me, Claudia, Sharon and Regina were also able to finish among the top 11 which shows how strong team we have. I am proud to be a part of it. I am also happy that I defended my yellow jersey and I am looking forward to the last two days.”

The results more than doubled Pooley’s lead in the general classification. Pooley started the day 2:03 minutes ahead of Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) but after 105km of racing holds a 4:42 minute lead over Abbot, who moved into second overall.

“It was an amazing race again today. In the first climb, seven riders went in a break away – among them Cervélo TestTeam riders Emma Pooley, Sharon Laws and Claudia Häusler,” explained Egon van Kessel, Cervelo's sport director. “Then Claudia attacked but couldn’t get away from the leading group. At the end, Emma made the decisive attack and went away with Mara Abbott on her wheel. Emma won the sprint and took the fourth stage victory for the team. The last two stages have an easier profile but can still be very hard. We are confident and will give our all to defend the yellow jersey."

Just two stages and 202.5 kilometres of racing stands between Pooley and overall victory at the event. An overall win would be Pooley’s first in the French tour and her team’s second consecutive title, after Häusler won the title last year.

Full Results 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:04:19 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:00:08 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:18 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:04:11 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 7 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:52 9 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 10 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 12 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 13 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 14 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 16 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 17 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 19 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:58 20 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:55 21 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:11:50 22 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 23 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:16:40 24 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 25 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:18:21 26 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 27 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 28 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 29 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:18:33 30 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 31 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:21:51 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 33 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 34 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 35 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 36 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 37 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 38 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 39 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 40 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:22:47 41 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:34:23 42 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 43 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 44 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 45 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 46 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 47 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 48 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 49 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 50 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 51 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 52 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 53 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 54 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 55 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 56 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 57 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 58 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 59 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 60 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 61 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 62 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 63 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 64 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 65 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 66 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 67 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 68 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 69 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 70 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 71 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 72 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 73 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 74 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 75 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 76 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 77 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 78 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 79 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 80 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco

Sprint- 7km - Alet Les bains 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 5 pts 2 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 3 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1

Sprint - 17.5km - Esperanza 1 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 5 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Sprint - 65km - Axat 1 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain - 33.5km - Col du Portel 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 5 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 3 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 1

Mountain - 38km - Col des Coudons 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain - 79km - Col de Dent 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 8 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 2 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 1

Mountain - 100.2km - Côte d'Espezel 1 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 5 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 2 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams 1 Cervelo TestTeam 9:19:26 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:08:13 3 HTC Columbia Women 0:21:07 4 US National Team 0:32:54 5 Team Valdarmo 0:37:38 6 MTN 0:42:05 7 Lotto Ladies Team 0:44:36 8 Vienne Futuroscope 0:49:26 9 Redsun Cycling Team 0:52:03 10 Leontien 0:54:37 11 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:04:36 12 Noris Cycling 1:06:28 13 Tibco 1:08:06 14 Safi-Pasta Zara 1:11:36 15 Fenixs-Petrogadets 1:12:32 16 Esgl93-Gestion 1:14:07 17 German National Team 1:20:38 18 Gauss Rdz Ormu 1:20:50

General Classification after stage 7 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18:28:28 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:04:42 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:05:40 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:51 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:08 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:07:45 7 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:48 8 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:07:54 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:04 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:00 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:02 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:10:36 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:10:42 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:11:10 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:12:06 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:12:18 17 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:14:36 18 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:17:52 19 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:26:57 20 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:32:17 21 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:39:39 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 0:44:29 23 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:47:53 24 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:49:21 25 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:50:53 26 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:51:22 27 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:52:11 28 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:54:12 29 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:54:48 30 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 0:55:00 31 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:55:03 32 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:55:42 33 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:57:35 34 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:00:14 35 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:01:54 36 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:03:32 37 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:04:42 38 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 1:05:13 39 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 1:05:41 40 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:06:24 41 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:09:30 42 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 1:12:56 43 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:13:16 44 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 1:13:42 45 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 1:16:21 46 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:17:22 47 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1:20:06 48 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 1:20:37 49 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:21:29 50 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 1:22:40 51 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1:23:15 52 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:25:25 53 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:26:04 54 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 1:29:38 55 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 1:30:29 56 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:31:01 57 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 1:31:43 58 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:33:38 59 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:34:23 60 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:34:33 61 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 1:39:15 62 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:39:56 63 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:40:08 64 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:40:10 65 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 1:40:11 66 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:40:42 67 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:42:15 68 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:43:00 69 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:45:03 70 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:45:19 71 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:45:50 72 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:47:53 73 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:48:27 74 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:51:43 75 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 1:56:05 76 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:56:36 77 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 1:57:30 78 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 2:00:13 79 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 2:01:05 80 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2:07:06

Points Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 114 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 106 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 105 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 85 5 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 82 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 75 7 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 54 8 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 54 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 52 10 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 51 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 50 12 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 49 13 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 47 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 15 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 43 16 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 40 17 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 40 18 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 37 19 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 36 20 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 35 21 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 35 22 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 30 23 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 24 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 25 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 26 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 14 27 Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco 13 28 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 13 29 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 30 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 31 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 12 32 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 11 33 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 10 34 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 35 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 36 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 37 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 38 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 4 39 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 40 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 41 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1 42 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 1

Sprint Classification 1 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 35 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 14 3 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 11 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 10 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 5 8 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 5 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco 5 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 11 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 4 12 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 13 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 14 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 3 15 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 2 17 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 18 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 19 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 1 20 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco 1 21 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1 23 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Mountains Classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 68 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 51 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 30 4 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 15 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 13 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 13 8 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 12 9 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6 12 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 13 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 5 14 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 3 15 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 16 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1 17 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18:37:28 2 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:17:57 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:12 4 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:45:48 5 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:48:35 6 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:55:42 7 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:00:30 8 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 1:04:42 9 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1:14:15 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:17:04 11 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 1:21:29 12 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:25:23 13 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:31:08 14 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:33:15 15 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:34:00 16 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:36:19 17 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:38:53 18 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 1:47:05 19 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1:51:13 20 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:52:05 21 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:58:06