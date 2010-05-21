Pooley wins in Roquefeuil
Cervelo TestTeam rider extends her overall lead
Great Britain’s Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) added another stage victory to her resume as she extended her overall lead at Tour de l'Aude Cycliste Féminin. Pooley crossed the line just eight seconds ahead of USA National Team rider Mara Abbot, while Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) crossed the line together for third and fourth place respectively a further 2:10 minutes behind.
“I am lucky to have such a great team with me,” said Pooley. “It was a very tough stage but my team mates did a really great job for me. Beside me, Claudia, Sharon and Regina were also able to finish among the top 11 which shows how strong team we have. I am proud to be a part of it. I am also happy that I defended my yellow jersey and I am looking forward to the last two days.”
The results more than doubled Pooley’s lead in the general classification. Pooley started the day 2:03 minutes ahead of Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) but after 105km of racing holds a 4:42 minute lead over Abbot, who moved into second overall.
“It was an amazing race again today. In the first climb, seven riders went in a break away – among them Cervélo TestTeam riders Emma Pooley, Sharon Laws and Claudia Häusler,” explained Egon van Kessel, Cervelo's sport director. “Then Claudia attacked but couldn’t get away from the leading group. At the end, Emma made the decisive attack and went away with Mara Abbott on her wheel. Emma won the sprint and took the fourth stage victory for the team. The last two stages have an easier profile but can still be very hard. We are confident and will give our all to defend the yellow jersey."
Just two stages and 202.5 kilometres of racing stands between Pooley and overall victory at the event. An overall win would be Pooley’s first in the French tour and her team’s second consecutive title, after Häusler won the title last year.
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:04:19
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:04:11
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:52
|9
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|13
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|16
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|17
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|19
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:58
|20
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:55
|21
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:11:50
|22
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|23
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:16:40
|24
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|25
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:18:21
|26
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|27
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|28
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|29
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:18:33
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|31
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:21:51
|32
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|33
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|34
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|35
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|36
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|37
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|38
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|39
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:22:47
|41
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:34:23
|42
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|43
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|44
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|45
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|46
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|48
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|50
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|51
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|52
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|53
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|55
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|56
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|57
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|58
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|59
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|60
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|61
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|62
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|63
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|64
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|65
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|66
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|68
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|69
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|70
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|71
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|72
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|73
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|74
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|75
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|76
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|77
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|78
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|79
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|80
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Rebecca Much (USA) Tibco
|1
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|5
|pts
|2
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1
|1
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|8
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|1
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Cervelo TestTeam
|9:19:26
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:13
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:21:07
|4
|US National Team
|0:32:54
|5
|Team Valdarmo
|0:37:38
|6
|MTN
|0:42:05
|7
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:44:36
|8
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:49:26
|9
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:52:03
|10
|Leontien
|0:54:37
|11
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:04:36
|12
|Noris Cycling
|1:06:28
|13
|Tibco
|1:08:06
|14
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|1:11:36
|15
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|1:12:32
|16
|Esgl93-Gestion
|1:14:07
|17
|German National Team
|1:20:38
|18
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|1:20:50
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18:28:28
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:42
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:51
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:08
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:07:45
|7
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:48
|8
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:07:54
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:04
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:00
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:02
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:10:36
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:10:42
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:11:10
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:12:06
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:12:18
|17
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:14:36
|18
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:17:52
|19
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:26:57
|20
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:32:17
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:39:39
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|0:44:29
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:47:53
|24
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:49:21
|25
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:50:53
|26
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:51:22
|27
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:52:11
|28
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:54:12
|29
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:54:48
|30
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|0:55:00
|31
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:55:03
|32
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:55:42
|33
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:57:35
|34
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:00:14
|35
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:01:54
|36
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:03:32
|37
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:04:42
|38
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|1:05:13
|39
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|40
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:06:24
|41
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:09:30
|42
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|1:12:56
|43
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:13:16
|44
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:13:42
|45
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|1:16:21
|46
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:17:22
|47
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1:20:06
|48
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:20:37
|49
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:21:29
|50
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:22:40
|51
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:23:15
|52
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1:25:25
|53
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:26:04
|54
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|1:29:38
|55
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|1:30:29
|56
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:31:01
|57
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|1:31:43
|58
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:33:38
|59
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:34:23
|60
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:34:33
|61
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|1:39:15
|62
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:39:56
|63
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:40:08
|64
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:40:10
|65
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:40:11
|66
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:40:42
|67
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:42:15
|68
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:43:00
|69
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:45:03
|70
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:45:19
|71
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:45:50
|72
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:47:53
|73
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:48:27
|74
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:51:43
|75
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|1:56:05
|76
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:56:36
|77
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|1:57:30
|78
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|2:00:13
|79
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2:01:05
|80
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2:07:06
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|114
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|105
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|85
|5
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|82
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|7
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|54
|8
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|54
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|51
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|50
|12
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|49
|13
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|45
|15
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|43
|16
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|17
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|40
|18
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|19
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|20
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|35
|21
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|35
|22
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|30
|23
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|24
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|26
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|14
|27
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
|13
|28
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|13
|29
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|30
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|31
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|12
|32
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|11
|33
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|34
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|35
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|36
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|37
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|38
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|4
|39
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|40
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|41
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|42
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|1
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|35
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|3
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|8
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|5
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|5
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|11
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|13
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|14
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|3
|15
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|18
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|19
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|20
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|21
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|23
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|68
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|51
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|4
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|15
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|9
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|13
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|3
|15
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|16
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|17
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18:37:28
|2
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:17:57
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:12
|4
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:45:48
|5
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:48:35
|6
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:55:42
|7
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:00:30
|8
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:04:42
|9
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:14:15
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:17:04
|11
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|1:21:29
|12
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:25:23
|13
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:31:08
|14
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:33:15
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:34:00
|16
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:36:19
|17
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:38:53
|18
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|1:47:05
|19
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:51:13
|20
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:52:05
|21
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:58:06
|1
|Cervelo Testteam
|55:37:40
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:12
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:39:24
|4
|US National Team
|1:09:51
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|1:55:15
|6
|Leontien
|2:11:21
|7
|Tibco
|2:18:27
|8
|Noris Cycling
|2:26:59
|9
|Team Valdarmo
|2:37:24
|10
|Vienne Futuroscope
|2:43:23
|11
|Lotto Ladies Team
|2:53:57
|12
|MTN
|2:58:47
|13
|Safi-Pasta Zara
|3:07:00
|14
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3:15:44
|15
|Fenixs-Petrogadets
|3:30:02
|16
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|3:38:02
|17
|Allemagne
|3:58:26
|18
|Esgl93-Gestion
|4:07:41
