Trending

Pooley wins in Roquefeuil

Cervelo TestTeam rider extends her overall lead

Image 1 of 16

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the stage, eight seconds ahead of Mara Abbott (United States) and 2:18 minutes ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the stage, eight seconds ahead of Mara Abbott (United States) and 2:18 minutes ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 16

Competition leaders: Carla Swart (MTN), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Mara Abbott (United States).

Competition leaders: Carla Swart (MTN), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Mara Abbott (United States).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 16

Mara Abbott (United States) finished eight seconds behind Emma Pooley.

Mara Abbott (United States) finished eight seconds behind Emma Pooley.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 16

Mara Abbott (United States) was awarded most aggressive rider on Stage 7.

Mara Abbott (United States) was awarded most aggressive rider on Stage 7.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 16

Concetration in the break - Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team).

Concetration in the break - Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 16

With less than 20 km remaining Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) slid out on some gravel. She rejoined the race, although lost time whilst the race doctor examined her.

With less than 20 km remaining Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) slid out on some gravel. She rejoined the race, although lost time whilst the race doctor examined her.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 16

The bunch chases the leaders on a mountain climb.

The bunch chases the leaders on a mountain climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 16

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was third on the stage.

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was third on the stage.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 16

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) on a climb followed by Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope).

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) on a climb followed by Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 16

Carla Swart (MTN) will wear the young rider jersey on Stage 8 - competition leader Marianne Vos already has the green jersey.

Carla Swart (MTN) will wear the young rider jersey on Stage 8 - competition leader Marianne Vos already has the green jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 16

The bunch takes a corner after a particularly technical descent.

The bunch takes a corner after a particularly technical descent.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 16

Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) leads the break into a corner.

Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) leads the break into a corner.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 16

Active on previous days Kath Mattis (United States) was quiet today.

Active on previous days Kath Mattis (United States) was quiet today.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 16

Mara Abbott (United States) leads the break.

Mara Abbott (United States) leads the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 16

Nederland Bloeit riders rode hard all day in the mountains.

Nederland Bloeit riders rode hard all day in the mountains.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 16

The white stage winner's jersey was presented to Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team).

The white stage winner's jersey was presented to Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Great Britain’s Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) added another stage victory to her resume as she extended her overall lead at Tour de l'Aude Cycliste Féminin. Pooley crossed the line just eight seconds ahead of USA National Team rider Mara Abbot, while Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) crossed the line together for third and fourth place respectively a further 2:10 minutes behind.

“I am lucky to have such a great team with me,” said Pooley. “It was a very tough stage but my team mates did a really great job for me. Beside me, Claudia, Sharon and Regina were also able to finish among the top 11 which shows how strong team we have. I am proud to be a part of it. I am also happy that I defended my yellow jersey and I am looking forward to the last two days.”

The results more than doubled Pooley’s lead in the general classification. Pooley started the day 2:03 minutes ahead of Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) but after 105km of racing holds a 4:42 minute lead over Abbot, who moved into second overall.

“It was an amazing race again today. In the first climb, seven riders went in a break away – among them Cervélo TestTeam riders Emma Pooley, Sharon Laws and Claudia Häusler,” explained Egon van Kessel, Cervelo's sport director. “Then Claudia attacked but couldn’t get away from the leading group. At the end, Emma made the decisive attack and went away with Mara Abbott on her wheel. Emma won the sprint and took the fourth stage victory for the team. The last two stages have an easier profile but can still be very hard. We are confident and will give our all to defend the yellow jersey."

Just two stages and 202.5 kilometres of racing stands between Pooley and overall victory at the event. An overall win would be Pooley’s first in the French tour and her team’s second consecutive title, after Häusler won the title last year.

Full Results
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:04:19
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:00:08
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:18
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:04:11
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:52
9Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
12Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
13Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
14Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
15Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
16Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
17Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
19Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:58
20Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:07:55
21Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:11:50
22Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
23Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:16:40
24Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
25Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:18:21
26Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
27Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
28Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
29Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:18:33
30Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
31Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:21:51
32Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
33Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
34Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
35Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
36Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
37Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco
38Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
39Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
40Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:22:47
41Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:34:23
42Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
43Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
44Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
45Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
46Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
48Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
49Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
50Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco
51Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
52Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
53Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
54Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
55Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
56Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
57Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
58Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
59Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
60Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
61Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
62Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
63Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
64Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
65Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
66Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
67Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
68Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
69Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
70Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
71Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
72Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
73Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
74Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
75Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
76Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
77Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
78Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
79Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
80Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFRebecca Much (USA) Tibco

Sprint- 7km - Alet Les bains
1Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco5pts
2Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco3
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1

Sprint - 17.5km - Esperanza
1Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling5pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint - 65km - Axat
1Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
3Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain - 33.5km - Col du Portel
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team5
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women3
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Mountain - 38km - Col des Coudons
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women2
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain - 79km - Col de Dent
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team8
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women2
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Mountain - 100.2km - Côte d'Espezel
1Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team5pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
1Cervelo TestTeam9:19:26
2Nederland Bloeit0:08:13
3HTC Columbia Women0:21:07
4US National Team0:32:54
5Team Valdarmo0:37:38
6MTN0:42:05
7Lotto Ladies Team0:44:36
8Vienne Futuroscope0:49:26
9Redsun Cycling Team0:52:03
10Leontien0:54:37
11S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:04:36
12Noris Cycling1:06:28
13Tibco1:08:06
14Safi-Pasta Zara1:11:36
15Fenixs-Petrogadets1:12:32
16Esgl93-Gestion1:14:07
17German National Team1:20:38
18Gauss Rdz Ormu1:20:50

General Classification after stage 7
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team18:28:28
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:42
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:05:40
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:51
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:08
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:07:45
7Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:07:48
8Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:07:54
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:08:04
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:00
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:02
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:10:36
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:10:42
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:11:10
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:12:06
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:12:18
17Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:14:36
18Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:17:52
19Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:26:57
20Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:32:17
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:39:39
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco0:44:29
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:47:53
24Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:49:21
25Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:50:53
26Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:51:22
27Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:52:11
28Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:54:12
29Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:54:48
30Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco0:55:00
31Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:55:03
32Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:55:42
33Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:57:35
34Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:00:14
35Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl1:01:54
36Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:03:32
37Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:04:42
38Carmen Small (USA) US National Team1:05:13
39Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team1:05:41
40Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:06:24
41Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:09:30
42Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN1:12:56
43Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:13:16
44Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope1:13:42
45Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN1:16:21
46Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara1:17:22
47Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1:20:06
48Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team1:20:37
49Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:21:29
50Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team1:22:40
51Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1:23:15
52Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1:25:25
53Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1:26:04
54Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco1:29:38
55Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team1:30:29
56Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:31:01
57Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco1:31:43
58Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1:33:38
59Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl1:34:23
60Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:34:33
61Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco1:39:15
62Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:39:56
63Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:40:08
64Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:40:10
65Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:40:11
66Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno1:40:42
67Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:42:15
68Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:43:00
69Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling1:45:03
70Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:45:19
71Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:45:50
72Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:47:53
73Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:48:27
74Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:51:43
75Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team1:56:05
76Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno1:56:36
77Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN1:57:30
78Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope2:00:13
79Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2:01:05
80Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2:07:06

Points Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit114pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team106
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team105
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women85
5Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team82
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit75
7Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team54
8Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team54
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team52
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope51
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling50
12Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women49
13Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women47
14Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu45
15Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco43
16Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit40
17Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl40
18Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team37
19Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team36
20Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women35
21Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu35
22Carmen Small (USA) US National Team30
23Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit26
24Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
26Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara14
27Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco13
28Carla Swart (RSA) MTN13
29Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
30Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
31Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco12
32Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team11
33Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team10
34Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
35Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
36Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
37Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
38Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox4
39Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2
40Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
41Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1
42Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno1

Sprint Classification
1Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco35pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team14
3Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team11
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women10
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5
8Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling5
9Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco5
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
11Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team4
12Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
13Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
14Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team3
15Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women2
17Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
18Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
19Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl1
20Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco1
21Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1
23Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountains Classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team68pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team51
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women30
4Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team15
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team13
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team13
8Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women12
9Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
12Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
13Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling3
15Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
16Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
17Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco1

Young Riders Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit18:37:28
2Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:17:57
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:12
4Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:45:48
5Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:48:35
6Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:55:42
7Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:00:30
8Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope1:04:42
9Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1:14:15
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1:17:04
11Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team1:21:29
12Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl1:25:23
13Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:31:08
14Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:33:15
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:34:00
16Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:36:19
17Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:38:53
18Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team1:47:05
19Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1:51:13
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl1:52:05
21Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara1:58:06

Teams Classification
1Cervelo Testteam55:37:40
2Nederland Bloeit0:13:12
3HTC Columbia Women0:39:24
4US National Team1:09:51
5Redsun Cycling Team1:55:15
6Leontien2:11:21
7Tibco2:18:27
8Noris Cycling2:26:59
9Team Valdarmo2:37:24
10Vienne Futuroscope2:43:23
11Lotto Ladies Team2:53:57
12MTN2:58:47
13Safi-Pasta Zara3:07:00
14S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3:15:44
15Fenixs-Petrogadets3:30:02
16Gauss Rdz Ormu3:38:02
17Allemagne3:58:26
18Esgl93-Gestion4:07:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews