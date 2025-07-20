Tour de France stage 15 LIVE - A chance for the breakaway on a puncheur profile
A transitional stage featuring three categorised climbs from Muret to Carcassonne
Yesterday's celebrations for Ineso Grenadiers also followed an unexpected turn of events, as the press conference took a focus on a team staff members links with a doping investigation.
Thymen Arensman faces questions on reports of Ineos Grenadiers staff member doping link after Tour de France stage win
We're still reeling from the drama of stage 14.
First and foremost the abandonment of Remco Evenepoel. This morning we've seen a little more from the champion on why he decided to leave the race.
'It just wasn’t working, I was empty' - Remco Evenepoel reveals his struggle since the Dauphine and the cause of his Tour de France abandon
Bonjour and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the 2025 Tour de France 🇫🇷
