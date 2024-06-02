Tour de France 2024 - Stage 5 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 5 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 5 route (Image credit: ASO)

The Tour will temporarily exit the Alps via Chambéry in stage 5. Starting in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, the 177.4km route will head to Saint-Vulbas and will tackle only two climbs, the Côte du Cheval Blanc and the Côte de l’Huis, the latter taking place with 34km left to race, and one intermediate sprint interspersed between the two ascents.

The wide roads in the final 30 kilometres will be ideal for keeping a close eye on the breakaway riders. Saint-Vulbas regularly hosts stages of the Tour de l’Ain, usually early in the event with finishes that suit the sprinters, and the fast men are expected to battle it out for the winner’s bouquet.

Stage 5 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 123.2

Stage 5 Mountains