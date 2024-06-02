Tour de France 2024 - Stage 5 preview
July 3, 2024: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain, 177.4km
The Tour will temporarily exit the Alps via Chambéry in stage 5. Starting in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, the 177.4km route will head to Saint-Vulbas and will tackle only two climbs, the Côte du Cheval Blanc and the Côte de l’Huis, the latter taking place with 34km left to race, and one intermediate sprint interspersed between the two ascents.
The wide roads in the final 30 kilometres will be ideal for keeping a close eye on the breakaway riders. Saint-Vulbas regularly hosts stages of the Tour de l’Ain, usually early in the event with finishes that suit the sprinters, and the fast men are expected to battle it out for the winner’s bouquet.
Stage 5 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 123.2
Stage 5 Mountains
- Côte du Cheval Blanc (1.5km at 4.3%) cat. 4, km 104.6
- Côte de Lhuis (3km at 4.8%), cat. 4, km 142.8
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
