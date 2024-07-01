‘Damage limitation’ - Roglič, Pidcock and Bardet curb losses as Pogačar attacks

'Everyone's fighting for the race with UAE again but we're only two days in’ says Hindley after coming to line with Roglič, 21 seconds down

Primož Roglič (Bora Hansgrohe) on stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was not able to get away from Jonas Vingegaard with his expected attack on the San Luca climb during stage 2 of the Tour de France and was also later caught by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), but that only made it more disappointing for the bunch of riders who shed time. 

They were not blown away by Pogačar but it was the start of the slow drip loss of precious seconds. The very top of the GC standings is already starting to become clear after two days of racing and it will be hard to pull back the time lost on Sunday over the top of San Luca and on the fast descent to the centre of Bologna.

