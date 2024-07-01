From pink to yellow: Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs gets the Tour de France treatment

Pogačar is already decked out in yellow at the Tour de France, but his Colnago bike has some interesting parts fitted too

Tadej Pogacar's yellow 2024 Colnago V4RS
(Image credit: Alen Milavec - Colnago)

It's just the third stage of the Tour de France today and Tadej Pogačar is already leading the race and wearing the yellow jersey. Finishing 4th on the race's first stage and 14th on stage 2 has put Pogačar into yellow, and somehow it doesn't feel like too much of a surprise. 

Only a few short weeks ago we saw him crush the Giro d'Italia as he raced to the largest overall winning margin since 1965, and in doing so, he raced many stages on a special pink-accented Colnago V4Rs race bike. Now the pink livery has gone and the Slovenian star, seemingly never one to shy away from a splash of colour, is riding a new, yellow-accented bike for the Tour de France's third stage. 

