From pink to yellow: Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs gets the Tour de France treatment
Pogačar is already decked out in yellow at the Tour de France, but his Colnago bike has some interesting parts fitted too
It's just the third stage of the Tour de France today and Tadej Pogačar is already leading the race and wearing the yellow jersey. Finishing 4th on the race's first stage and 14th on stage 2 has put Pogačar into yellow, and somehow it doesn't feel like too much of a surprise.
Only a few short weeks ago we saw him crush the Giro d'Italia as he raced to the largest overall winning margin since 1965, and in doing so, he raced many stages on a special pink-accented Colnago V4Rs race bike. Now the pink livery has gone and the Slovenian star, seemingly never one to shy away from a splash of colour, is riding a new, yellow-accented bike for the Tour de France's third stage.
This new bike has been given the yellow treatment in ample measure and features yellow decals all over. There are yellow Colnago logos on the frame, yellow Enve logos on the wheels, as well as handlebar tape and a custom yellow-splashed saddle. As Pogačar himself said in a post-stage interview, "You don't say no to yellow".
A rider in yellow is a very big deal for any brand or team, companies want to maximise exposure by using the colour and rightly so in what is by far the biggest race of the year.
Aside from a look at the yellow stickers, there are some interesting tech details to look at in this collection of images. We heard Pogačar's team had made some extra weight-saving changes to his race bike ahead of the Tour and some can be seen here, we think, from some brands we aren't so familiar with.
