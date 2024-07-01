'It was worth the risk' - Richard Carapaz keys off teamwork to take historic Tour de France yellow jersey

By
published

'I'm going to try and enjoy every single moment in yellow' says Ecuadorian

Richard Carapaz in yellow after stage 3 at the Tour de France
Richard Carapaz in yellow after stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz made history on stage 3 of the Tour de France, becoming the first rider from Ecuador to wear the yellow jersey in the French Grand Tour. 

The EF Education-EasyPost rider keyed off of impeccable teamwork and positioning through the crash-marred closing kilometres on the run-in to Turin, finished in the front group of roughly 40 riders that formed part of the bunch sprint, and took the overall race lead.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.