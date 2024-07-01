'It was worth the risk' - Richard Carapaz keys off teamwork to take historic Tour de France yellow jersey

Richard Carapaz made history on stage 3 of the Tour de France, becoming the first rider from Ecuador to wear the yellow jersey in the French Grand Tour.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider keyed off of impeccable teamwork and positioning through the crash-marred closing kilometres on the run-in to Turin, finished in the front group of roughly 40 riders that formed part of the bunch sprint, and took the overall race lead.

"Yes, it's a surprise for us. We thought it would be difficult, but today I felt good and think it was worth the risk. I had to play for it and had to try to go for it. The team has done incredible work until the end. I'm really happy," Carapaz said in a post-race interview.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Carapaz started stage 3's 230.8km race from Piacenza to Turin with the same time in the GC standings.

Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel appeared to have been caught up behind the crash with two kilometres to go, and while they were given the same time as the stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), it was Carapaz who took the yellow jersey.

Carapaz said he was proud to wear the yellow jersey as a historic moment for Ecuadorian cycling and that he intended to enjoy his time wearing it on stage 4's challenging 139.6km race from Pinerolo to Valloire.

"Tomorrow will be a big day. It will be complicated. I'm going to try and give everything. I will try and enjoy every moment in the yellow jersey."



The leader of all three Grand Tours after the Giro d’Italia, which he won outright in 2019 and the Vuelta a Espana, which he led for the best part of a week in 2020, Carapaz said.” It's a dream for me because of all the respect I have for the Tour, to wear yellow at the best race in the world.”

“ I've always prepared so much for this and today to enjoy this moment is huge.”

Discussing the final fraught kilometres of the stage, Carapaz said,

“We knew we had the opportunity. We knew that the finish would be the first sprint stage of the Tour.”

“It was a very nervous stage and we had to be very well positioned. There were many risks like crashing and the team did such an amazing job, delivering me perfectly with one kilometre to go.”



“From there I could defend myself as well as I could, and then Marijn [van den Berg, teammate and sprinter - Ed.] and I just went full into the finish line. It was spectacular.”

That Ecuador can claim the yellow jersey for the first time in its history is a spectacular achievement. But that it could happen in the same year and in the same city where compatriot Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) led the Giro d’Italia for a day surely made it even more special for Carapaz.

“I worked so hard for this moment,” he concluded. ”It also means a lot to my country. There are not a lot of us in the WorldTour and I hope this helps cycling so it can grow in my country.”

