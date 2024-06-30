Remco Evenepoel dons Tour de France white jersey: 'If it's yellow tomorrow, all the better'

Belgian tied on time with his biggest rivals after closing the gap on the descent of the San Luca climb

Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Remco Evenepoel leads the best young riders classification
Tour de France 2024 stage 2: Remco Evenepoel leads the best young riders classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) showed their Tour de France intentions with a combined attack on the San Luca climb, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) responded with a superb chase to finish. 

The Belgian avoided losing time to his two biggest rivals, gained 21 seconds on many others and moved into the white best young rider jersey.

