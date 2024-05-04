'I think Pogačar went too long’ – Jhonatan Narváez tears up script in Giro d’Italia opener

By Barry Ryan
published

Ecuadorian Champion resists favourite’s onslaught to claim first maglia rosa in Turin

Supporters cheer on winner, Team Ineos' Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narvaez, celebrating after he crossed the finish line of the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling race, 140 km between Venaria Reale and Turin on May 4, 2024. The 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia, with a total of 3400,8 km, departs from Veneria Reale near Turin on May 4, 2024 and will finish in Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Fabrio Ferrari / POOL / AFP)
Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates with a fist pump after winning stage 1 to open the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fabrio Ferrari / AFP / Pool Getty Images)

As soon as the finale of stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia took a detour away from the Po and onto the climb to San Vito, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) was taken to a place beyond numbers. Once Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) began running through his repertoire, there was no time to make calculations. All he could do was back himself and try to follow the Slovenian.

An already shrunken peloton was splintered still further by Pogačar’s attack 4km from the line, but Narváez adapted better to the cadence of suffering than anyone else. Three times Pogačar unleashed fearsome accelerations, and each time Narváez managed to hang tough, absorbing the punishment like Rocky Marciano while others behind him were beginning to wobble precariously.

