Gran Piemonte - Live coverage

The route of Gran Piemonte has changed constantly over the years. Last year’s event, won by Egan Bernal, featured a summit finish at Oropa. This year’s race, meanwhile, is a hilly 187km trek through the rolling hills of the Langhe from Santo Stefano Belbo to Barolo.

Gran Piemonte – or the Giro del Piemonte, as it used to be called – was a moveable feast for much of its early history before settling more definitively on an Autumn date in the 1970s. By the 1980s, it had moved to its familiar, pre-Tour of Lombardy slot as part of the Trittico d’Autunno with Milano-Torino.

This year’s race moves to August on the revised UCI calendar, but it retains its proximity to Il Lombardia, which is scheduled for Saturday.