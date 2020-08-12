Live coverage
Gran Piemonte - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action from the hills of the Langhe
The route of Gran Piemonte has changed constantly over the years. Last year’s event, won by Egan Bernal, featured a summit finish at Oropa. This year’s race, meanwhile, is a hilly 187km trek through the rolling hills of the Langhe from Santo Stefano Belbo to Barolo.
Gran Piemonte – or the Giro del Piemonte, as it used to be called – was a moveable feast for much of its early history before settling more definitively on an Autumn date in the 1970s. By the 1980s, it had moved to its familiar, pre-Tour of Lombardy slot as part of the Trittico d’Autunno with Milano-Torino.
This year’s race moves to August on the revised UCI calendar, but it retains its proximity to Il Lombardia, which is scheduled for Saturday.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gran Piemonte - Live coverageAll the action from the hills of the Langhe
-
How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, resultsWatch Bernal, Quintana, Roglič, Alaphilippe and Pogačar do battle in final Tour de France warm-up race
-
Best gravel tyres: from dusty to dirty, here's our pick of the best tyres for your gravel bikeEverything you need to know about the best gravel tyres and how to choose the right option for you
-
Michael Woods signs for Israel Start-Up NationCanadian to lead the line in Classics and be Froome's 'right-hand man' in Grand Tours
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 - Live coverageRoglic and Bernal go head-to-head before the Tour de France
-
Richie Porte: It would cool to do something on the Col de PorteAustralian climber highlights Tour de France field at Criterium du Dauphine
-
Where next for Annemiek van Vleuten?World champion on the market and in high demand\n
-
Romain Bardet: I'm joining Sunweb because I wanted to have a new experience abroadFrenchman 'neither worried nor confident' ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné
-
DT Swiss rethinks aero with new ARC wheelsetDT Swiss' new ARC wheelset range has redesigned rims, spokes and hubs that claim to make their aero wheels faster
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.