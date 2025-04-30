Jonas Vingegaard ramps up preparations for Tour de France with Hautacam and Col de Peyresourde recons

Dane heads to the Pyrenees to explore key climbs that will characterise stages 12 and 14 of the Tour

Vingegaard won atop Hautacam to all but confirm his overall victory at the 2022 Tour de France ahead of Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) has this week been exploring the key Pyrenean climbs of the 2025 Tour de France, where he will look to defeat main rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to win a third yellow jersey this July.

There are still almost six weeks until Vingegaard will be seen in competition again after crashing at Paris-Nice and sustaining a concussion that kept him out of racing in the spring. He'll return at the Critérium du Dauphiné, then make one last trip to altitude, before reaching his main goal at the Tour.

