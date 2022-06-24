Tour de France 2022 - Stage 18 preview

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 18 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 18 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 18: Lourdes to Hautacam,

Date: July 21, 2022

Distance: 143.2km

Stage timing: 13:30 - 17:25 CEST

Stage type: Mountain

Starting in the famous pilgrimage town of Lourdes, the stage will take the peloton west for 46km before heading south for another 14km. After the intermediate sprint in Laruns, the HC climb of the Col d'Aubisque begins.

16.4 kilometres at an average gradient of 7.1%, the Aubisque is the longest climb of the stage. The first seven kilometres climb at between 4 and 7%, followed by the steepest kilometre at an average of 10%. On the second half of the climb, the gradient never dips below 8%, with 9% ramps two kilometres from the top and just before the col.

The descent is interrupted by the short, unclassified Col de Soulor, but eventually, riders reach the first-category Col de Spandelles, included in the Tour for the first time. 10.3km long, the gradient varies from 6.6 to 9.7%, making it a hard and irregular climb. An 18-kilometre descent will take the race to the foot of the HC climb to the finish at Hautacam.

Like the Col de Spandelles, the 13.6-kilometre Hautacam isn't a steady climb, and it will be hard to settle into a rhythm. On the first half, the gradient goes back and forth between 5.8 and 8.6%. The next two kilometres are very hard at 10.3 and 11.3%, respectively, followed by a kilometre at 6.8% and another 10.4% ramp. The final 2.6 kilometres climb at 6.5 to 7.9%, with the final kilometre being the steepest.

This is the final chance for the climbers to gain time and move up in the general classification. A breakaway with riders going for the polka-dot jersey and/or the stage will probably stay ahead for a long time, but in the end, it should be the GC favourites who fight for the stage victory.