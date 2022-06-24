Tour de France 2022 - Stage 18 preview
By Lukas Knöfler published
July 21, 2022: Lourdes – Hautacam, 143.2km
Stage 18: Lourdes to Hautacam,
Date: July 21, 2022
Distance: 143.2km
Stage timing: 13:30 - 17:25 CEST
Stage type: Mountain
Starting in the famous pilgrimage town of Lourdes, the stage will take the peloton west for 46km before heading south for another 14km. After the intermediate sprint in Laruns, the HC climb of the Col d'Aubisque begins.
16.4 kilometres at an average gradient of 7.1%, the Aubisque is the longest climb of the stage. The first seven kilometres climb at between 4 and 7%, followed by the steepest kilometre at an average of 10%. On the second half of the climb, the gradient never dips below 8%, with 9% ramps two kilometres from the top and just before the col.
The descent is interrupted by the short, unclassified Col de Soulor, but eventually, riders reach the first-category Col de Spandelles, included in the Tour for the first time. 10.3km long, the gradient varies from 6.6 to 9.7%, making it a hard and irregular climb. An 18-kilometre descent will take the race to the foot of the HC climb to the finish at Hautacam.
Like the Col de Spandelles, the 13.6-kilometre Hautacam isn't a steady climb, and it will be hard to settle into a rhythm. On the first half, the gradient goes back and forth between 5.8 and 8.6%. The next two kilometres are very hard at 10.3 and 11.3%, respectively, followed by a kilometre at 6.8% and another 10.4% ramp. The final 2.6 kilometres climb at 6.5 to 7.9%, with the final kilometre being the steepest.
This is the final chance for the climbers to gain time and move up in the general classification. A breakaway with riders going for the polka-dot jersey and/or the stage will probably stay ahead for a long time, but in the end, it should be the GC favourites who fight for the stage victory.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kämna claims German time trial titleBora-Hansgrohe rider beats Steimle, Politt in Marsberg
-
Riders hope for better schedule for Giro Donne and Tour de France FemmesVollering and Kopecky among riders open to calendar change with just two weeks between the two big stages races
-
UCI scraps restricted gearing for junior racersRestrictions removed from rulebook due to 'limited availability of equipment' and 'medical evidence'
-
Tour de France director Prudhomme suggests Puy de Dôme could return to route'The dream has become bigger today' he says after visit to Massif Central summit