Tour de France 2022 - Stage 15 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 15 profile (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 15 map (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 15: Rodez to Carcassonne

Date: July 17, 2022

Distance: 202.5km

Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:39 CEST

Stage type: Flat

Travelling south through rolling terrain from Rodez to Carcassonne, this stage nonetheless favours the sprinters – though a strong breakaway could thwart their plans.

Only two climbs, the Côte d'Ambialet and the Côte des Cammazes, are classified, both in the third category, but there are numerous other climbs along the way. But as the Côte des Cammazes crests 48km from the finish and the course is only interrupted by a few hills from there on and completely downhill or flat on the last 25km, the sprinters' teams should be able to get their trains on the rails and reel in any remaining escapees.

On the run-in to Carcassonne along the Canal du Midi, the peloton has to negotiate a roundabout with 3800 metres to go, then there is a sharp turn just before the flamme rouge followed by two 120-degree turns on the final kilometre, one about 600 metres from the finish, the other with 200 metres to go.