While the director and face of the Tour de France was positive for COVID-19, none of the riders were, in what was a collective sigh of relief for the race bubble after the mandatory tests on Monday's rest day. Still, four staff members from four separate teams did test positive and have since left the race.
And it'll be waved underway by François Lemarchand, given race director Christian Prudhomme is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. More on that story here.
The sign-on ceremony is well underway in Châtelaillon. The riders will roll out at 13:25 local time, with the race proper set to be waved underway after 15 minutes of neutralised start.
Hello there and welcome along as we head to and past the half-way point of the 2020 Tour de France. In store we have a 167.5km route from the Atlantic coast, north-east-bound to Poitiers. It's a largely flat stage but this isn't the most straight-forward for the sprinters, with a 1km climb at around 3-4% with 3km to go. In terms of the wind, it's mostly a headwind, with more of a head-cross as we approach Poitiers, but it should be a less stressful day than yesterday.
Tour de France stage 11 - Live coverage
