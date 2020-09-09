Tour de France stage 11 - Live coverage

Refresh

While the director and face of the Tour de France was positive for COVID-19, none of the riders were, in what was a collective sigh of relief for the race bubble after the mandatory tests on Monday's rest day. Still, four staff members from four separate teams did test positive and have since left the race. Ineos Grenadiers, Mitchelton, Cofidis and AG2R staff test positive for coronavirus at Tour de France

And it'll be waved underway by François Lemarchand, given race director Christian Prudhomme is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. More on that story here.

The sign-on ceremony is well underway in Châtelaillon. The riders will roll out at 13:25 local time, with the race proper set to be waved underway after 15 minutes of neutralised start.

