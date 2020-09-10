Live coverage
Tour de France: stage 12 – Live coverage
All the action on a likely day for the breakaway
Preview: Tour de France's longest day offers chance for break to go the distance
Ryan Gibbons (NTT Pro Cycling) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) are among the first riders to attack.
218km to go
Racing is now underway as the flag drops. 161 riders start stage 12.
It's the first time Chauvigny has hosted the Tour de France, while Sarran hosted one stage finish before – all the way back in 2001 when Jens Voigt took victory. The peloton finished almost 26 minutes down that day.
The riders have rolled out of the start and are heading through the neutralised zone now.
There are plenty of other candidates for the break today, Thomas De Gendt, Marc Hirschi, Max Schachmann prime among them. Take a look at some of the men who could be on the attack today below.
Magic 8: The best Tour de France breakaway specialists to follow
It could be another day for Jérôme Cousin to get out front. He was last in the break on stage 8, also making it away on stage 3.
🎙🇫🇷 @CousinJerom "It's a good stage on paper that suits me and the whole team.Raymond (Poulidor) is someone who had a relationship with all of the riders in the peloton on all of the French races. We will try and pay tribute to him today."#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/gvVDsV4BgkSeptember 10, 2020
Today the peloton heads south-east towards the Massif Central, taking in 218km and four categorised climbs along the way. It's likely to be a day for the breakaway specialists today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France. Today is stage 12, the longest of the race.
