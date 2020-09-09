COVID-19 tests, Hirschi, Froome and GC analysis – Tour de France podcast
By Cyclingnews
We discuss race director Christian Prudhomme's positive coronavirus test and look ahead to the next few days of La Grande Boucle
In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello, we hear from Tour de France revelation Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), EF Pro Cycling sports director Charly Wegelius and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) from Tirreno-Adriatico.
We also cover the breaking news from the Tour de France that saw race director Christian Prudhomme forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, and four team staff members from WorldTour squads sent home for the same reason after a huge effort to test everyone at the Tour on the first rest day.
Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering analyse the opening nine days of racing and dissect the top 10, and discuss how the next few days might play out.
