Tour de France: Peter Sagan's green jersey bid in danger after sprint relegation

UCI commissaires have relegated Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the rear of the peloton after a dangerous move in the sprint to the line on stage 11 of the Tour de France, dealing a massive blow to the Slovak's chances of winning a record eighth green jersey.

Sagan crossed the line in second place behind Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in Poitiers, but only after shoulder-barging Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to get past in the race for the line. Sagan was moving up alongside the barrier when he used his shoulder to move the Belgian out of the way and make space for a run to the line.

According to UCI road race regulations, section 2.12.007, 5.1, "deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, intimidation or threat, blow from the head, knee, elbow, shoulder, hand, etc.)" will be punished by a 500CHF fine, a points deduction equal to 25 per cent of the points gained by the stage winner, and relegation to last place in the rider's group.

Tour organisers have relegated Sagan will now take 85th place on the stage and deducted the points he gained at the finish (30) as well as a quarter of stage winner Ewan's points (12.5 rounded up to 13).

Sagan now lies on 175 points, some way behind Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who leads the points classification on 243.

Arguably the only sprint stage remaining in the Tour is the final stage to Paris, though intermediate sprints on nine of the ten remaining stages offer a total of 180 points towards the green jersey.

More to follow...