'He's one level above all the rest' - Mathieu van der Poel names Tadej Pogačar as top favourite to win 2026 Tour of Flanders
Former triple winner argues Remco Evenepoel could be the rider to beat Slovenian
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Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) has pushed back on the pressure that he might be the rider to beat stand-out favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in this year's Tour of Flanders, and instead suggested that Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) could be the rider to stop the Slovnian
A three-times winner of the Tour of Flanders in 2020, 2022, and 2024, last year Van der Poel was unable to prevent Pogačar from claiming his second Ronde.
Expectations are high that Pogačar will follow up his recent victory in Milan-San Remo with a record-equalling third triumph in Belgium on Sunday.Article continues below
After his tough San Remo, where a crash before the Cipressa and resulting injuries badly dented his chances of taking on Pogačar in top condition, not to mention the presence of Evenepoel and an inform Wout van Aert, Van der Poel was notably cautious about his potential to beat the reigning World Champion.
"It's Tadej, I think it's very clear, the 'big four' is maybe the 'big one' today," Van der Poel told Eurosport pre-race in Antwerp on Sunday morning, "I think he's one level above all the rest."
"It was also clear the last two times when he won here that nobody had an answer when he went on the Kwaremont, it's going to be very difficult to beat him but it's racing so you never know."
As for whether he might race more defensively, Van der Poel denied that possibility, saying "It depends on my legs. If I have the legs I always race aggressively, I don't think it's a good thing to be afraid and not pull with him.
"Of course he's the strongest, but I'm always there to try and make the race, we'll see if I have the legs or not."
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Whilst Van der Poel's duels with Pogačar have been a constant in the Classics for several years now, the arrival of Remco Evenepoel adds a new dimension to the whole battle, whilst Van Aert is also a potentially very dangerous factor. Van der Poel certainly rated Evenepoel's chances in Belgium's biggest bike race, and he was ambivalent about whether it was a good or bad thing he was there.
"It depends, if I'm second behind him, it's a bad thing," he said good-humouredly to Eurosport.
"Everybody knows his talent and how good he is, specially in one-day races. So for me it's not a problem it's his first time, he will be there."
"He's maybe the biggest candidate for the win next to Pogacar."
As for whether Van der Poel was the only rider who could stop Pogačar, The Dutchman said, "I hope so, but we will see after today. "
"Like I said, the last two times I was not able to follow so hopefully I will today."
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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