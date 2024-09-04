Tour de l'Ardeche: Two in a row for Thalita de Jong with stage 2 victory in Mauves
Lotto-Dstny rider keeps overall race lead
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny) secured a second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour de l'Ardeche, this time winning a reduced group sprint ahead of
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) in Mauves.
De Jong continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of runner-up Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and ten seconds ahead of Karolina Perekitko (Winspace).
The six-day race continues on Thursday with stage 3's 126.3 race from Avignon to Bollene.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Two in a row for Thalita de Jong with stage 2 victory in MauvesLotto-Dstny rider keeps overall race lead
-
Zwift unveils a plethora of updates for its 10th anniversaryNew routes, more racing, and Zwift Ride bike frame and Zwift Cog now work with a wider range of trainers
-
Vuelta a España stage 17 Live - The sprinters vs the breakaway in SantanderRiders tackle two classified climbs and a flat finish on 141.5km stage
-
Dan Bigham leaves Ineos Grenadiers for Head of Engineering role at Red Bull-Bora-HansgroheJonny Wale also leaves Ineos for new technical performance unit created in German WoldTour team