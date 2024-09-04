Tour de l'Ardeche: Two in a row for Thalita de Jong with stage 2 victory in Mauves

By
published

Lotto-Dstny rider keeps overall race lead

Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny)
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny) secured a second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour de l'Ardeche, this time winning a reduced group sprint ahead of
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) in Mauves.

De Jong continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of runner-up Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and ten seconds ahead of Karolina Perekitko (Winspace).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

