Tour de l'Ardeche: Two in a row for Thalita de Jong with stage 2 victory in Mauves

Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny) secured a second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour de l'Ardeche, this time winning a reduced group sprint ahead of

Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) in Mauves.

De Jong continues to lead the overall classification by one second ahead of runner-up Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and ten seconds ahead of Karolina Perekitko (Winspace).

The six-day race continues on Thursday with stage 3's 126.3 race from Avignon to Bollene.

Results

