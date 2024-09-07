Tour de l'Ardèche: Fariba Hashimi solos to stage 5 win

Fariba Hashimi (WCC Team) made history at the Tour de l’Ardèche when she soloed to victory on stage 5 on Saturday, The 21-year-old became the first Afgan female rider to claim a UCI victory, a feat accomplished on the 103.7km Queen Stage which featured four categorized climbs for 2286m of total elevation gain.

After attacking her breakaway companions in the final kilometres of the ascent of Mont Lozère, Hashimi raised her hand in victory before crossing the line, five seconds ahead of Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ).

Race leader Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) took third, and increased her overall lead to 50 seconds on Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93). Monica Trinca Colonel (BePink-Bongioanni) moved up to third overall at 1:38 in arrears.

The Tour de l’Ardèche concludes on Sunday with 80.6km stage 6 from Le Pouzin to Privas.

Results

