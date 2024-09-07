Tour de l'Ardèche: Maeva Squiban wins stage 4 time trial
Fourth on stage Thalita de Jong retains overall lead
Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) clocked the fastest time of 24:04 to win the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de l’Ardèche on Friday. The French rider was four seconds faster than Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) was second on the 5.76 km course with 283 metres of elevation gain from Goudargues to Méjannes le Clap.
Stage 3 winner Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ) took third, 17 seconds down from the winner.
Fourth on the stage with a time of 24:34, Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) increased her GC lead to 37 seconds on Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and 48 seconds ahead of Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).
The Tour de l'Ardeche continues on Saturday with the 103.7km stage 5 from La Canourgue to Mont Lozère.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
