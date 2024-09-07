Tour de l'Ardèche: Maeva Squiban wins stage 4 time trial

Fourth on stage Thalita de Jong retains overall lead

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE AUGUST 17 Maeva Squiban of France and Team Arkea BB Hotels Women competes in the chase group during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 7 a 1664km stage from Champagnole to Le Grand Bornand 1265m UCIWWT on August 17 2024 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) clocked the fastest time of 24:04 to win the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de l’Ardèche on Friday. The French rider was four seconds faster than Dominika Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) was second on the 5.76 km course with 283 metres of elevation gain from Goudargues to Méjannes le Clap. 

Stage 3 winner Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ) took third, 17 seconds down from the winner. 

