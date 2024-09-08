Tour de l'Ardèche: Thalita de Jong wins overall

By
published

Eline Jansen wins final stage in Privas

ZULTE BELGIUM JULY 19 Thalita De Jong of The Netherlands and Team Lotto Dstny Ladies crosses the finish line competes during the 10th Baloise Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1268km stage from Zulte to Zulte on July 19 2024 in Zulte Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) won the Tour de l’Ardèche, after taking the victory the first two stages and holding onto the leader’s jersey throughout the final four stages.

Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) claimed the final stage in Privas, outsprinting Letizia Borghesi (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) and Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) for the win.  De Jong finished fifth on the same time as the stage winner on 80.6km stage 6.

