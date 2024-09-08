Tour de l'Ardèche: Thalita de Jong wins overall

Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) won the Tour de l’Ardèche, after taking the victory the first two stages and holding onto the leader’s jersey throughout the final four stages.

Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) claimed the final stage in Privas, outsprinting Letizia Borghesi (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) and Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) for the win. De Jong finished fifth on the same time as the stage winner on 80.6km stage 6.

Marion Brunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) finished second overall, 53 seconds back and Monica Trinca Colonel (BePink-Bongioanni) was third, 1:46 in arrears.

