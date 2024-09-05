Tour de l'Ardeche: Nina Buijsman fastest in breakaway sprint to win stage 3
Thalita de Jong extends overall lead
Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ) won the breakaway sprint to secure the stage 3 victory at the Tour de l'Ardeche. Buijsman out-sprinted runner-up Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) and third-place Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) in Bollene. Nathalie Bex (Chevalmeire) finished fourth on the day at five seconds back.
At the end of the 126km race from Avignon to Bollene, overall leader Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies), who won the first two stages, increased her lead to 10 seconds ahead of Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and 19 seconds ahead of Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).
The Tour de l'Ardeche continues on Friday with stage 4's 15.7km time trial from Goudargues to Méjannes-le-Clap.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Nina Buijsman fastest in breakaway sprint to win stage 3Thalita de Jong extends overall lead
-
'I'm glad I got through' - Vuelta a España leader Ben O'Connor survives EF Education attackAustralian maintains five-second overall lead as final crunch mountain stages loom
-
As it happened: Kern Pharma win their third stage at Vuelta a España from 42-rider breakawayUrko Berrade win alone as Mikel Landa cracks and slips from fifth to tenth overall
-
The current GC standings at the Vuelta a EspañaMikel Landa drops down rankings after being dropped on mid-stage category 1 Puerto Herrera