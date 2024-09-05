Tour de l'Ardeche: Nina Buijsman fastest in breakaway sprint to win stage 3

Thalita de Jong extends overall lead

Nina Buijsman
Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ) won the breakaway sprint to secure the stage 3 victory at the Tour de l'Ardeche. Buijsman out-sprinted runner-up Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) and third-place Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) in Bollene. Nathalie Bex (Chevalmeire) finished fourth on the day at five seconds back.

At the end of the 126km race from Avignon to Bollene, overall leader Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies), who won the first two stages, increased her lead to 10 seconds ahead of Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and 19 seconds ahead of Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

