Tvetcov victorious on final stage
Zoidl wins the overall of the prelude race
Stage 4: Scarborough -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|3
|Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
|4
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|5
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|6
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|7
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|8
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|9
|Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
|10
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|11
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|12
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|13
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|14
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|15
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Team 1%
|16
|Jonathan Teeter (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|17
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|18
|Nichlas Sorenson (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|19
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team Rio Grande
|20
|Louis Lacroix (Can) Team 1%
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|2
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|3
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|4
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|5
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|6
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|7
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|8
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|9
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|10
|Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
|11
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|12
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
|14
|Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
|15
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|16
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|17
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|18
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|19
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|20
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|21
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|23
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
|24
|Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
|25
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|26
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|27
|Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
|28
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|29
|Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
