Tvetcov victorious on final stage

Zoidl wins the overall of the prelude race

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
3Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
4Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
5Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
6Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
7Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
8Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
9Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
10Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
11David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
12Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
13Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
14Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
15Mathieu Roy (Can) Team 1%
16Jonathan Teeter (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
17Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
18Nichlas Sorenson (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
19Dylan Jones (USA) Team Rio Grande
20Louis Lacroix (Can) Team 1%

Final Overall Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
2Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
3Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
4Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
5Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
6Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
7David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
8Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
9Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
10Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
11Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
12Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
13Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
14Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
15Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
16Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
17Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
18Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
19Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
20Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
21Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
23Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
24Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
25Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
26Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
27Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
28Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
29Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef

