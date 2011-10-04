Zoidl takes opening stage
Austrian becomes race leader
Stage 1: Coral Gardens -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|2:34:22
|2
|Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
|3
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|4
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|5
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|6
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|7
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|8
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|9
|Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
|10
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|11
|Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
|12
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team 1%
|15
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|16
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|17
|Andy Scarano (USA) Team Foundation
|18
|Georg Tazreiter (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|19
|Michael Jesinski (USA) Team Foundation
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
|21
|Adam Alexander (Tri) Team Foundation
|22
|Joshua Alexander (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|23
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|24
|Shimano Bailey (SVG) OECS
|25
|Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
|26
|Linford Blackwood (Jam) Team Trek
|27
|Denis Bojarkin (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|28
|Jymes Bridges (Tri) OECS
|29
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Team Vita Malt
|30
|Christian Christoph (Ger) Team Janatec
|31
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|32
|Guy Costa (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|33
|David Cueli (USA) Team Coco
|34
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|35
|Atze Dijkhuis (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
|36
|Felix Doring (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|37
|Dirk Feist (Ger) Team Janatec
|38
|Andreas Feistel (Ger) Team Janatec
|39
|Diego Garavito (Col) Team Vita Malt
|40
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|41
|Walter Grant-Stuart (Guy) Team Coco
|42
|Chris Gruber (Can) Team 1%
|43
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
|44
|Alex Hagman (USA) Team Vita Malt
|45
|Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
|46
|Benjamin Joerges (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|47
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team Rio Grande
|48
|Curtis Juteram (USA) Team Trek
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|50
|Louis Lacroix (Can) Team 1%
|51
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|52
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
|53
|Maikel Matos (USA) Team Coco
|54
|Warren McKay (Guy) Team Trek
|55
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|56
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Team Rio Grande
|57
|Dominic Ollivierre (SVG) OECS
|58
|Timo Ottens (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
|59
|John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|60
|Albert Quammie (SVG) OECS
|61
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|62
|Manuel Reich (Ger) Team Janatec
|63
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|64
|Marloe Rodman (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|65
|Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco
|66
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Team 1%
|67
|Etienne Samson (Can) Team 1%
|68
|Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
|69
|Rob Scheffler (USA) Team 1%
|70
|Spencer Smitherman (Can) Team Rio Grande
|71
|Nichlas Sorenson (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|72
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|73
|Benjamin Staudes (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|74
|James Stout (GBr) Team Passo Prime Beef
|75
|Jonathan Teeter (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|76
|Hans - Jorg Thallhammer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|77
|Sydney Walters (Gre) OECS
|78
|Marlon Williams (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|79
|Rowan Wilson (Tri) Team Trek
|80
|Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|3:14:41
|2
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|3
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|4
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|5
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|6
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|7
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|9
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
|10
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|12
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|13
|Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
|14
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|15
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|16
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|17
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18
|Michael Jesinski (USA) Team Foundation
|19
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|20
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|21
|Spencer Smitherman (Can) Team Rio Grande
|22
|Benjamin Joerges (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|23
|Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
|24
|Maikel Matos (USA) Team Coco
