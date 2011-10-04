Trending

Zoidl takes opening stage

Austrian becomes race leader

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels2:34:22
2Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
3Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
4Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
5Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
6David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
7Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
8Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
9Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
10Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
11Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
12Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
13Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team 1%
15Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
16Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
17Andy Scarano (USA) Team Foundation
18Georg Tazreiter (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
19Michael Jesinski (USA) Team Foundation
20Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
21Adam Alexander (Tri) Team Foundation
22Joshua Alexander (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
23Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
24Shimano Bailey (SVG) OECS
25Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
26Linford Blackwood (Jam) Team Trek
27Denis Bojarkin (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
28Jymes Bridges (Tri) OECS
29Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Team Vita Malt
30Christian Christoph (Ger) Team Janatec
31Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
32Guy Costa (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
33David Cueli (USA) Team Coco
34Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
35Atze Dijkhuis (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
36Felix Doring (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
37Dirk Feist (Ger) Team Janatec
38Andreas Feistel (Ger) Team Janatec
39Diego Garavito (Col) Team Vita Malt
40Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
41Walter Grant-Stuart (Guy) Team Coco
42Chris Gruber (Can) Team 1%
43David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
44Alex Hagman (USA) Team Vita Malt
45Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
46Benjamin Joerges (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
47Dylan Jones (USA) Team Rio Grande
48Curtis Juteram (USA) Team Trek
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
50Louis Lacroix (Can) Team 1%
51Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
52Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
53Maikel Matos (USA) Team Coco
54Warren McKay (Guy) Team Trek
55Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
56Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Team Rio Grande
57Dominic Ollivierre (SVG) OECS
58Timo Ottens (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
59John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
60Albert Quammie (SVG) OECS
61Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
62Manuel Reich (Ger) Team Janatec
63Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
64Marloe Rodman (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
65Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco
66Mathieu Roy (Can) Team 1%
67Etienne Samson (Can) Team 1%
68Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
69Rob Scheffler (USA) Team 1%
70Spencer Smitherman (Can) Team Rio Grande
71Nichlas Sorenson (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
72Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
73Benjamin Staudes (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
74James Stout (GBr) Team Passo Prime Beef
75Jonathan Teeter (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
76Hans - Jorg Thallhammer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
77Sydney Walters (Gre) OECS
78Marlon Williams (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
79Rowan Wilson (Tri) Team Trek
80Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco3:14:41
2Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
3Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
4Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
5Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
6Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
7Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
9Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
10David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
11Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
12Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
13Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
14Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
15Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
16Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
17Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
18Michael Jesinski (USA) Team Foundation
19Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
20Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
21Spencer Smitherman (Can) Team Rio Grande
22Benjamin Joerges (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
23Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
24Maikel Matos (USA) Team Coco

