Zoidl remains atop standings for another day
Austrian in good position leading into 1.2 race on Sunday
Stage 2: Les Coteaux -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|2
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|3
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|4
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|5
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|6
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|7
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|8
|Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
|9
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|10
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|11
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|12
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|13
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|15
|Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
|16
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
|17
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|18
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|19
|Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
|20
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|21
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|22
|Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
|23
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team 1%
|24
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|25
|Michael Jesinski (USA) Team Foundation
|26
|Andy Scarano (USA) Team Foundation
|27
|Georg Tazreiter (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (USA) Team Vita Malt
|29
|Adam Alexander (Tri) Team Foundation
|30
|Joshua Alexander (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|31
|Shimano Bailey (SVG) OECS
|32
|Linford Blackwood (Jam) Team Trek
|33
|Denis Bojarkin (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|34
|Jymes Bridges (Tri) OECS
|35
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Team Vita Malt
|36
|Christian Christoph (Ger) Team Janatec
|37
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|38
|Guy Costa (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|39
|David Cueli (USA) Team Coco
|40
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|41
|Atze Dijkhuis (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
|42
|Felix Doring (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|43
|Dirk Feist (Ger) Team Janatec
|44
|Andreas Feistel (Ger) Team Janatec
|45
|Diego Garavito (Col) Team Vita Malt
|46
|Walter Grant-Stuart (Guy) Team Coco
|47
|Chris Gruber (Can) Team 1%
|48
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
|49
|Alex Hagman (USA) Team Vita Malt
|50
|Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
|51
|Benjamin Joerges (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|52
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team Rio Grande
|53
|Curtis Juteram (USA) Team Trek
|54
|Louis Lacroix (Can) Team 1%
|55
|Maikel Matos (USA) Team Coco
|56
|Warren McKay (Guy) Team Trek
|57
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Team Rio Grande
|58
|Dominic Ollivierre (SVG) OECS
|59
|Timo Ottens (Ned) Team Passo Prime Beef
|60
|John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|61
|Albert Quammie (SVG) OECS
|62
|Manuel Reich (Ger) Team Janatec
|63
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|64
|Marloe Rodman (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|65
|Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco
|66
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Team 1%
|67
|Etienne Samson (Can) Team 1%
|68
|Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
|69
|Rob Scheffler (USA) Team 1%
|70
|Spencer Smitherman (Can) Team Rio Grande
|71
|Nichlas Sorenson (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|72
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|73
|Benjamin Staudes (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|74
|James Stout (GBr) Team Passo Prime Beef
|75
|Jonathan Teeter (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|76
|Hans - Jorg Thallhammer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|77
|Sydney Walters (Gre) OECS
|78
|Marlon Williams (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|79
|Rowan Wilson (Tri) Team Trek
|80
|Quinten Winkle (Ned) Team Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|2
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|3
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|4
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|5
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|6
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|7
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|8
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|9
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|10
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|11
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|13
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|14
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|15
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
|16
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|17
|Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
|18
|Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco
