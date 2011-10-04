Daems takes the stage for Team 1 %
Abraham becomes first local ride to have race lead
Stage 3: Plymouth -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|2
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|3
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|4
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|5
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|6
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|7
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|8
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|9
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|10
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|11
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|13
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|14
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|15
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
|16
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|17
|Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
|18
|Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|3
|Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
|4
|Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
|5
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|6
|Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
|7
|Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
|8
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
|9
|David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|10
|Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
|11
|Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
|12
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|13
|Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
|14
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
|15
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
|16
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|17
|Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
|18
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
|20
|Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
|21
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
|22
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|23
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|24
|Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
|25
|Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
|26
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
|27
|Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
|28
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team 1%
|29
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy