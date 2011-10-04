Trending

Daems takes the stage for Team 1 %

Abraham becomes first local ride to have race lead

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
2Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
3Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
4Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
5Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
6Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
7Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
8Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
9Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
10Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
11Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
12Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
13Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
14Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
15David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt
16David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
17Gevan Samuel (Tri) Team Trek
18Jose Rodriguez (Dom) Team Coco

Overall Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emile Abraham (Tri) Team Vita Malt
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
3Raphael Meran (Dom) Team Foundation
4Mathias Wiele (Ger) Team Janatec
5Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
6Nils Penton (Swe) Team 1%
7Jose Navarro (Cub) Team Coco
8Lang Reynolds (USA) Team Passo Prime Beef
9David Bartl (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
10Nick Daems (Bel) Team 1%
11Euris Vidale (Dom) Team Foundation
12Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
13Michael Larsen (Den) Team Passo Prime Beef
14Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande
15Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Passo Prime Beef
16Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
17Chris Spence (GBr) Team Vita Malt
18Darren Matthews (Bar) Team Vita Malt
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) RC Gourmetfein Wels
20Yosmani Pol (USA) Team Coco
21Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Team Janatec
22Frank Scherzinger (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
23Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
24Geron Williams (Guy) Team Coco
25Phillip Clarke (Tri) Rafmon/Mecalfab Heatwave
26Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
27Ramirez Bernal (Col) Team Passo Prime Beef
28Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team 1%
29David Guttenplan (USA) Team Vita Malt

