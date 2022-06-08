Women's Tour: Wiebes takes back-to-back wins on stage 3 in Gloucester
By Lukas Knöfler published
Team DSM sprinter moves into the overall race lead
Lorena Wiebes won stage 3 of the Women's Tour in the sprint of a reduced peloton, taking the leader's jersey in the process. Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) tried to anticipate the Dutchwoman's kick on the finishing straight, but Wiebes launched her own sprint in response and beat Manly and Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma) to the line.
A three-rider breakaway was caught on the second classified climb of the day where Canyon-SRAM and Team SD Worx put the pressure on and fractured the peloton. Eventually, a front group of 17 riders emerged, but they never found a good rhythm, allowing dropped riders such as Wiebes to return.
In the rain-wet streets of Gloucester, Wiebes had no trouble winning the sprint. The Dutch sprint star is the new overall leader ahead of two hard stages in Wales that will decide the GC.
More to follow...
