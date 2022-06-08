Women's Tour: Wiebes takes back-to-back wins on stage 3 in Gloucester

Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Jess Roberts of Team COOP Hitec Products with a pink ribbon on her helmet for breast cancer awareness (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 The Bunch passing fans on the road side (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 The peloton rolling through the Gloucestershire countryside (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Team UAE Team ADQ in action (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Riejanne Markus of Team Jumbo Visma (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 The Peloton rolling through the Gloucestershire countryside (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM with Elisa Longo Borghini of Team Trek Segafredo chasing (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Elise Chabbey of Team Canyon SRAM Racing and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of Team SD Worx (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM celebrating her victory (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 17 Elise Chabbey and Alice Barnes Team Canyon-Sram Racing and Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM pink points leader jersey compete passing through Holy Jesus Church in Lydbrook village during the 8th The Women's Tour 2022 Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Omer Shapira (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes celebrates winning the stage 3 on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) pink points leader jersey crosses the finishing line after win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 17

Lorena Wiebes won stage 3 of the Women's Tour in the sprint of a reduced peloton, taking the leader's jersey in the process. Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) tried to anticipate the Dutchwoman's kick on the finishing straight, but Wiebes launched her own sprint in response and beat Manly and Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma) to the line.



A three-rider breakaway was caught on the second classified climb of the day where Canyon-SRAM and Team SD Worx put the pressure on and fractured the peloton. Eventually, a front group of 17 riders emerged, but they never found a good rhythm, allowing dropped riders such as Wiebes to return.

In the rain-wet streets of Gloucester, Wiebes had no trouble winning the sprint. The Dutch sprint star is the new overall leader ahead of two hard stages in Wales that will decide the GC.

