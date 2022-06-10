Women's Tour: Longo Borghini triumphs on Black Mountain

Image 1 of 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) wins the stage atop Black Mountain (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com ) Image 1 of 4 The Women's Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com ) Image 1 of 4 The Women's Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com ) Image 1 of 4 Grace Brown in the leader's jersey before the Women's Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com ) Image 1 of 4

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the Women's Tour queen stage that finished on The Black Mountain.

The Italian champion followed all attacks by her competitors, then started her sprint with 200 metres to go and held off Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) to the finish line.

Stage 4 winner and GC leader Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) surged past Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) to take third place - this means that Brown and Longo Borghini now have the exact same time, Brown keeping the yellow jersey on stage placing countback.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)