Women's Tour: Longo Borghini triumphs on Black Mountain
By Lukas Knöfler published
Italian champion out-climbs Niewiadoma as Brown keeps race lead on tie-breaker
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the Women's Tour queen stage that finished on The Black Mountain.
The Italian champion followed all attacks by her competitors, then started her sprint with 200 metres to go and held off Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) to the finish line.
Stage 4 winner and GC leader Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) surged past Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) to take third place - this means that Brown and Longo Borghini now have the exact same time, Brown keeping the yellow jersey on stage placing countback.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Elynor Backstedt: I’m finding myself at Trek-SegafredoWelsh rider settling into peloton after injury-struck start to professional career
-
Deda Elementi RS4DB wheels reviewThe Deda Elementi RS4DB wheels balance weight with stiffness and aerodynamics delivering a feedback-rich experience indiscernible from its premium rivals
-
Women's Tour: Longo Borghini triumphs on Black MountainItalian champion out-climbs Niewiadoma as Brown keeps race lead on tie-breaker
-
How much bike can you get for a tank of fuel?With the cost of petrol reaching over £100 per tank in the UK, it got us thinking