Women's Tour: Brown wins stage 4 from breakaway
By Lukas Knöfler published
Australian beats Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini from three-rider escape to take race lead ahead of queen stage
Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won stage 4 of the Women's Tour in a sprint of three riders, beating Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) after an exciting finale where Brown attacked from a front group of ten that had formed on the day's climbs.
Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma bridged to Brown with less than three kilometres to go. Longo Borghini opened the sprint, but Brown fought back and powered past the Italian champion on the final 100 metres to win the stage. Niewiadoma pipped Longo Borghini to the line for second place.
Brown is also the new GC leader ahead of the queen stage with a summit finish on Black Mountain: Time bonifications give her a lead of four seconds over Niewiadoma and six seconds over Longo Borghini.
More to come ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
