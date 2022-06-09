Women's Tour: Brown wins stage 4 from breakaway

Image 1 of 12 Grace Brown wins stage 4 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 12 Grace Brown wins stage 4 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 12 The peloton racing stage 4 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Teniel Campbell of Team BikeExchange Jayco before stage 4 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Team Jumbo Visma with Coryn Labecki, Teuntje Beekhuis, Romy Kasper, Riejanne Markus and Karlijn Swinkels before stage 4 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Team Canyon SRAM Racing with Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Alice Barnes, Shari Bossuyt, Elise Chabbey, Tiffany Cromwell and Mikayla Harvey before stage 4 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Team DSM with Pfeiffer Georgi, Lorena Wiebes (Yellow Jersey), Megan Jastrab, Leah Kirchmann, Franziska Koch and Charlotte Kool before stage 4 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Maike Van Der Duin of Team Le Col Wahoo (Red Pillar Sprints Jersey) with Clara Copponi of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Pink Breast Cancer Now Points Jersey) and Christine Majerus of Team SD Worx (Green Skoda Queen Of The Mountains Jersey) and Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM (Yellow Leaders Jersey) lined up on the start line (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Teuntje Beekhuis of Team Jumbo Visma breaking away off the front (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM (Yellow Leaders Jersey) in action on stage 4 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 Team Trek Segafredo leading the peloton (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12 The peloton passing over Lake Vyrnwy Dam (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 12

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won stage 4 of the Women's Tour in a sprint of three riders, beating Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) after an exciting finale where Brown attacked from a front group of ten that had formed on the day's climbs.

Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma bridged to Brown with less than three kilometres to go. Longo Borghini opened the sprint, but Brown fought back and powered past the Italian champion on the final 100 metres to win the stage. Niewiadoma pipped Longo Borghini to the line for second place.

Brown is also the new GC leader ahead of the queen stage with a summit finish on Black Mountain: Time bonifications give her a lead of four seconds over Niewiadoma and six seconds over Longo Borghini.

More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)