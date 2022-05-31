The Women's Tour past winners
By Cyclingnews published
Champions since 2014
The Women's Tour - Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|2020
|Cancelled
|2019
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr)
|2018
|Coryn Labecki (USA)
|2017
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|2016
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr)
|2015
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|2014
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The Women's Tour past winnersChampions since 2014
-
New Shimano GRX wheels finally go carbon fibreShimano upgrades its gravel wheelset to carbon but keeps things distinctly old school at the hubs
-
Philippa York analysis: Did Carapaz fail to seize his chance?Our expert analyst wonders whether Carapaz could have done more when on top in the early climbing stages
-
Froome 'definitely one step closer' to form after best result in three yearsBriton 11th at Classic Alpes-Maritimes as teammates Fuglsang and Woods score one-two finish