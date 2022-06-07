Women's Tour: Wiebes sails to victory on stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was back to her winning ways on stage 2 of the Women's Tour, beating Barbara Guarischi (Movistar Team) and Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) by several bike lengths in the sprint finish in Harlow.

After a solo breakaway by Sammie Stuart (CAMS-Basso Bikes) had been reeled in, Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) and Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) went on the attack, Verhulst chasing the mountains jersey without success.

A mass crash with about 7km to go split the after the first 24 riders, but more riders returned to the peloton for the finale.

Verhulst and Williams were caught just before the 2km-to-go mark and in the sprint, Wiebes was led out expertly by Charlotte Kool before launching herself and opening a gap of several bike lengths on Guarischi, Bossuyt, and the remaining sprinters.



More to follow...

Results

