Kisseberth doubles up at Silver Goose

Smith second on Sunday, followed by McConnell

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Kisseberth (USA)1:00:18
2Scott Smith (USA)0:00:13
3Mark Mcconnell (Can)0:00:29
4Derrick St John (Can)0:00:50
5Craig Richey (Can)0:00:57
6Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:01:20
7Brody Sanderson (Can)0:01:38
8Quinton Disera (Can)0:01:44
9Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:13
10Aaron Schooler (Can)0:02:34
11Sjaan Gerth (Can)0:02:51
12Michael Owens (USA)0:03:15
13Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:03:27
14Alec Donahue (USA)0:03:33
15Anton Varabei (Can)0:03:50
16Kale Wenczel (USA)0:03:59
17Christopher Niesen (USA)0:04:01
18Parker Bloom (Can)0:04:16
19Ian Gielar (USA)0:04:34
20Christian Ricci (Can)0:06:32
21Scott Fitzgerald (Irl)0:06:39
22Andrew Watson (Can)0:09:11
-2 LapsBrendan Matheson (Can)
-2 LapsJames Fedosov (Can)
-2 LapsConnor Gregory (Can)
-2 LapsPeter Morse (Can)
-2 LapsChristopher Mitchell (Can)
-3 LapsAnderson Reid (Can)
-3 LapsMitch Kaiser (Can)
-3 LapsBret Waghorne (Can)
-3 LapsNoah Simms (Can)
-4 LapsBryan Tyers (Can)
DNSJacques Cormier (Can)

