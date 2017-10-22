Trending

Kisseberth wins Silver Goose Saturday

Smith and St John round out podium

Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) was the aggressor in the early going

Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) was the aggressor in the early going
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Kisseberth (USA)1:02:20
2Scott Smith (USA)0:00:09
3Derrick St John (Can)0:00:10
4Brody Sanderson (Can)0:00:29
5Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:00:38
6Craig Richey (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:00:57
7Michael Owens (USA)0:01:17
8Mark Mcconnell (Can)0:01:43
9Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:01:44
10Quinton Disera (Can)0:02:05
11Sjaan Gerth (Can)0:02:38
12Andrew Watson (Can)0:03:19
13Parker Bloom (Can)0:03:33
14Kale Wenczel (USA)0:03:38
15Alec Donahue (USA)0:03:43
16Christian Ricci (Can)0:04:03
17Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:04:20
18Ian Gielar (USA)0:04:59
19Christopher Niesen (USA)0:05:14
20Christopher Mitchell (Can)0:05:48
21David Mccaig (Can)0:06:10
22James Fedosov (Can)0:06:18
23Connor Gregory (Can)0:06:41
24Brendan Matheson (Can)0:07:07
25Chris Barson (Can)0:07:16
26Peter Morse (Can)0:07:30
27Stephen Kirby (Can)0:07:31
-1 LapScott Fitzgerald (Irl)
-2 LapsJacques Cormier (Can)
-2 LapsTim Mcclure (Can)
-2 LapsMitch Kaiser (Can)
-3 LapsBryan Tyers (Can)
-3 LapsAnderson Reid (Can)
-3 LapsBret Waghorne (Can)
DNFAnton Varabei (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews