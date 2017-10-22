Kisseberth wins Silver Goose Saturday
Smith and St John round out podium
Elite Men Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|1:02:20
|2
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:00:09
|3
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:00:10
|4
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:00:29
|5
|Trevor O'donnell (Can)
|0:00:38
|6
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare
|0:00:57
|7
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:01:17
|8
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|0:01:43
|9
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:01:44
|10
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:02:05
|11
|Sjaan Gerth (Can)
|0:02:38
|12
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:03:19
|13
|Parker Bloom (Can)
|0:03:33
|14
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|0:03:38
|15
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:03:43
|16
|Christian Ricci (Can)
|0:04:03
|17
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare
|0:04:20
|18
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:04:59
|19
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:05:14
|20
|Christopher Mitchell (Can)
|0:05:48
|21
|David Mccaig (Can)
|0:06:10
|22
|James Fedosov (Can)
|0:06:18
|23
|Connor Gregory (Can)
|0:06:41
|24
|Brendan Matheson (Can)
|0:07:07
|25
|Chris Barson (Can)
|0:07:16
|26
|Peter Morse (Can)
|0:07:30
|27
|Stephen Kirby (Can)
|0:07:31
|-1 Lap
|Scott Fitzgerald (Irl)
|-2 Laps
|Jacques Cormier (Can)
|-2 Laps
|Tim Mcclure (Can)
|-2 Laps
|Mitch Kaiser (Can)
|-3 Laps
|Bryan Tyers (Can)
|-3 Laps
|Anderson Reid (Can)
|-3 Laps
|Bret Waghorne (Can)
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy