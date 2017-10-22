Trending

West wins Silver Goose Sunday

Erin Faccone second, Natasha Elliott third

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can)0:46:14
2Erin Faccone (USA)0:00:58
3Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:01:19
4Dana Gilligan (Can)0:01:33
5Soren Meeuwisse (Can)0:01:42
6Ashley Barson (Can)0:02:05
7Erica Leonard (Can)0:02:24
8Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:02:48
9Lisa Holmgren (Can)0:03:04
10Turner Ramsay (USA)0:03:05
11Natascha Piciga (Can)0:03:15
12Catherine Strus (Can)0:05:24
13Jill Vale (Can)-2Laps

