West wins Silver Goose opener

Natasha Elliott second, Dana Gilligan third

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can)0:44:23
2Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:00:20
3Dana Gilligan (Can)0:01:58
4Ashley Barson (Can)0:02:15
5Soren Meeuwisse (Can)0:02:36
6Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:02:46
7Erin Faccone (USA)0:03:01
8Catherine Strus (Can)0:03:21
9Jodi Wendland (Can)0:03:40
10Linda Shin (Can)0:04:27
11Lisa Holmgren (Can)0:05:21
12Natascha Piciga (Can)0:06:05
13Erica Leonard (Can)0:06:33
14Kayla Mckee (Can)0:07:21
15Carolyn Smith (Can)0:08:15
16Jill Vale (Can)0:08:27
-1 LapStephanie Rankin (Can)
-1 LapKatelyn Walcroft (Can)
-2 LapsMeg Siegel (Can)
DNFStephanie Cholyk (Can)

