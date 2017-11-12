Trending

Emma White wins in Northampton

Fahringer second, Kemmerer third

Series leader Emma White (Cannondale) was doing her best to mark Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA)0:44:12
2Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:00:33
3Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:00:37
4Ruby West (Can)0:00:38
5Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:01:34
6Julie Wright (USA)0:01:55
7Natalie Tapias (USA)0:02:04
8Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:05
9Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:02:31
10Regina Legge (USA)
11Erin Faccone (USA)0:02:43
12Natasha Elliott (Can)0:02:51
13Rebecca Gross (USA)0:03:11
14Danielle Morshead (USA)0:03:22
15Jauron Vetter (USA)0:03:33
16Katherine Northcott (USA)0:03:34
17Alix Norris (USA)0:04:09
18Sophie Russenberger (USA)0:04:14
19Meghan Owens (USA)0:04:15
20Katie Carlson (USA)
21Christin Reuter (USA)0:04:31
22Taryn Mudge (USA)0:04:58
23Heather Richard (USA)0:05:17
24Leslie Lupien (USA)0:05:19
25Natalie Forsythe (USA)0:05:35
26Marianna Williams (USA)
27Paige Williams (USA)0:06:15
28Alex Carlson (USA)0:06:36
29Kelli Montgomery (USA)0:06:52
30Kayla Brannen (USA)0:07:01
31Lindsey Crifasi (USA)0:07:09
32Shane Ferro (USA)0:08:24
33Sara Melikian (USA)0:09:57
34Frances Morrison (USA)0:10:17
DNFElizabeth White (USA)
DNFElizabeth Lukowski (USA)
DNSBarb Blakley (USA)

