Emma White wins in Northampton
Fahringer second, Kemmerer third
Elite Women: Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA)
|0:44:12
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:33
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:00:37
|4
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:00:38
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:01:34
|6
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:01:55
|7
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:02:04
|8
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:05
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:02:31
|10
|Regina Legge (USA)
|11
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:02:43
|12
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:02:51
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:11
|14
|Danielle Morshead (USA)
|0:03:22
|15
|Jauron Vetter (USA)
|0:03:33
|16
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:03:34
|17
|Alix Norris (USA)
|0:04:09
|18
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|0:04:14
|19
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:04:15
|20
|Katie Carlson (USA)
|21
|Christin Reuter (USA)
|0:04:31
|22
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:04:58
|23
|Heather Richard (USA)
|0:05:17
|24
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:05:19
|25
|Natalie Forsythe (USA)
|0:05:35
|26
|Marianna Williams (USA)
|27
|Paige Williams (USA)
|0:06:15
|28
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|0:06:36
|29
|Kelli Montgomery (USA)
|0:06:52
|30
|Kayla Brannen (USA)
|0:07:01
|31
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA)
|0:07:09
|32
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|0:08:24
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|0:09:57
|34
|Frances Morrison (USA)
|0:10:17
|DNF
|Elizabeth White (USA)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|DNS
|Barb Blakley (USA)
