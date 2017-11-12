Emma White doubles up in Northampton
Ruby West is runner-up on second day
Elite Women: Day 2: -
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:46:02
|2
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com devo team
|0:00:02
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gofahr
|0:00:55
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:01:10
|5
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:01:48
|6
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:03
|7
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:06
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:08
|9
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:24
|10
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:32
|11
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare
|0:02:53
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:25
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:03:45
|14
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaHÄNGER
|0:03:52
|15
|Jauron (Roni) Vetter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:04:12
|16
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:33
|17
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:49
|18
|Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpillar
|19
|Danielle Morshead (USA)
|0:04:57
|20
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief
|0:05:10
|21
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:38
|22
|Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express
|0:05:46
|23
|Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief
|0:05:55
|24
|Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpillar
|0:05:57
|25
|Marianna Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:06:01
|26
|Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:22
|27
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA) Team Sticky Fingers
|0:07:33
|28
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|0:07:49
|29
|Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|30
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:08:09
|31
|Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:08:38
|32
|Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing
|0:10:18
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:10:34
|2L
|Melissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|DNS
|Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
