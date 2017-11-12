Trending

Emma White doubles up in Northampton

Ruby West is runner-up on second day

Image 1 of 5

Emma White navigates a corner at Northampton International

Emma White navigates a corner at Northampton International
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 2 of 5

Emma White in control at Northampton International

Emma White in control at Northampton International
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 3 of 5

Emma White gets congratulations after winning day 2 at Northampton International

Emma White gets congratulations after winning day 2 at Northampton International
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 4 of 5

Emma White wins day 2 at Northampton International

Emma White wins day 2 at Northampton International
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 5 of 5

The day 2 podium at Northampton International

The day 2 podium at Northampton International
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com0:46:02
2Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com devo team0:00:02
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gofahr0:00:55
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:01:10
5Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:01:48
6Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:02:03
7Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:06
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:08
9Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:24
10Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:32
11Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare0:02:53
12Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:25
13Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:03:45
14Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaHÄNGER0:03:52
15Jauron (Roni) Vetter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato0:04:12
16Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:33
17Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:49
18Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpillar
19Danielle Morshead (USA)0:04:57
20Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief0:05:10
21Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:05:38
22Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express0:05:46
23Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief0:05:55
24Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpillar0:05:57
25Marianna Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew0:06:01
26Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:22
27Lindsey Crifasi (USA) Team Sticky Fingers0:07:33
28Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 10:07:49
29Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
30Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew0:08:09
31Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:08:38
32Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing0:10:18
33Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:10:34
2LMelissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFElizabeth Lukowski (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
DNSChristin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato

